BMW and Electric Cars

CBJ — BMW is accelerating plans to build new electric models, as the entire international auto industry comes under pressure to meet strict emissions regulations.

The Munich-based auto manufacturer will offer 25 electrified vehicles in 2023, “two years earlier than originally planned,” chief executive Harald Krueger said in a statement.

Of those, more than half will be all-electric while the remainder will be hybrids.

Germany’s flagship industry is seen as lagging foreign competitors like California’s Tesla or China’s producers.

In the first five months of 2019, BMW sold 48,000 electrified vehicles, up 2% on the same period in 2018.

