Board of Red Pine Offers Condolences

TORONTO, Dec. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The Board of Directors of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V:RPX) expresses its sincere condolences to the families and friends of Dr. and Mrs. Sherman and its joint venture partner Citabar LLP. Dr. Sherman and Citabar have been strong supporters of the Wawa Gold Project. 

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Petra Decher, Quentin Yarie, Bob Dodds, Peter Kampian, Elgin Wolfe and Brent Nykoliation

Contact:   
Petra Decher, Chair, (416) 364-7024
Quentin Yarie, President & CEO, (416) 364-7024, qyarie@redpineexp.com

