Boeing 737 Max 8 Grounded

CBJ — Transport Minister Marc Garneau announced that Canada has grounded all Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft from Canadian airspace pending safety inspections.

The decision actually comes quite late, after many other international countries already imposed the ban following a second recent deadly crash involving the aircraft.

The ban is going to hit both Air Canada and WestJet from a financial standpoint.

People who had been scheduled on flights using the Boeing 737 Max 8 will have to have their itinerary rescheduled, which could take several weeks to sort out.

Garneau says the grounding is a precautionary move that was made after a review of all the available evidence, four days after the Ethiopian Airlines disaster that killed all 157 people on board, including 18 Canadians.

Hours later, U.S. President Donald Trump announced an emergency order grounding all Boeing 737 Max 8 and Max 9 aircraft in that country.

The suspension comes as thousands of Canadians are away on March break, stoking fears of stranded passengers and rebooking delays.

More than 40 countries have grounded or banned the Max 8 from their airspace since the crash over safety concerns and possible parallels to an Oct. 29 incident which saw the same type of aircraft plunge into the Java Sea, killing 189 people.

