Bombardier and Airbus Form Partnership

CBJ — The partnership between Airbus and Bombardier will soon result in major changes, including a new name for the latter’s CSeries program.

Airbus CEO Tom Enders made the announcement this week.

Published reports indicate the plane will become the A200 in order to align with Airbus planes.

Airbus’ main focus will be to sell the CSeries and drastically reduce production costs, according to Enders.

“Our top priority is selling the aircraft like crazy,” he said, pointing to some 6,000 planes with 100 to 150 seats are expected to be sold by the industry over the next 20 years.

Enders has also promised Bombardier employees that Airbus will work to make the C Series a big success.

“We will fight for every C Series deal, every campaign and we are good fighters for our Airbus aircraft,” he said.

Airbus expects to start production of the C Series for the U.S. market at a new plant in Mobile, Alabama, in 2019 with deliveries coming a year later.Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare said the C Series is a perfect fit inside Airbus’ portfolio of aircraft.

