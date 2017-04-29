Bombardier and Boeing in Legal Tussle

CBJ — Trade experts and other industry analysts say Bombardier faces a lengthy legal battle with Boeing after the aerospace giant filed a complaint with the U.S. government and the process could hurt sales of the new CSeries commercial jet.

While the outcome of the case is uncertain, analysts say the Montreal-based company’s efforts to sell the plane into the American market could be hampered by the prospect of preliminary duties resulting from Boeing’s anti-dumping petition.

Boeing petitioned the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission for investigations into subsidies and pricing of the CSeries.

It said more than US$3 billion in government subsidies so far have allowed Bombardier to engage in “predatory pricing” for an aircraft that competes directly against its 737-700 and 737 MAX 7 airplanes. Bombardier and the Canadian government have rejected Boeing’s claims.

Boeing faces a challenge proving its complaints because government funding for the CSeries came in the form of equity rather than traditional subsidies, he said, adding that Boeing has received U.S. government support in the form of research and development grants along with military contracts.

