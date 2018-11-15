Bombardier and ST Engineering sign framework agreement to build Singapore Service Centre

CBJ Newsmakers

The new Singapore Centre of Excellence for component repair and overhaul combines engineering knowledge to improve productivity and performance

Collaboration demonstrates Bombardier’s commitment to raising local rail capabilities and focuses on delivering advanced services solutions

BERLIN, Nov. 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a1c9cd4a-c8fe-4f88-9d3b-9542cb5db668

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation and ST Engineering’s Land Systems arm are proud to announce a new strategic partnership to build a Singapore Service Centre. As part of the partnership agreement, Bombardier and ST Engineering will combine their respective strengths in transportation design, manufacturing, engineering knowledge, maintenance, repair and overhaul expertise to drive cost-effective localized component repair capabilities for customers in Singapore, as well as regionally. These measures will improve the overall Service offering for Bombardier customers while strengthening its portfolio and providing customers greater options in support of their operations.

Mr. Tan Peng Kuan, President of Commercial Business, ST Engineering’s Land Systems arm, said “The Singapore Service Centre is a step towards strengthening Singapore’s capability in rail maintenance and support services, and is testament to ST Engineering’s deep engineering capabilities. ST Engineering’s advanced diagnostics and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) expertise not only ensures that there is reliable in-country support for transport operators in Singapore, our complementary capabilities in robotics and simulation systems also offer innovation engineering applications for improving efficiency and reliability to rail operations.”

Commenting on the partnership, Jayaram Naidu, Vice President of Southeast Asia, Bombardier Transportation, said, “We are pleased to expand our presence and deepen our investment in Singapore with this state-of-the-art center which will help us to develop and deliver our services capabilities. This new service centre reflects our commitment to developing local talent and technical skills, key to constantly innovating and improving the solutions we provide. We understand the importance that our customers place on passenger safety and system performance, and we will further add value by improving total train performance for operators moving millions of passengers safely.”

Over the last 20 years in Singapore, Bombardier has made significant contributions to improving mobility in Singapore. To date, it has delivered 276 driverless BOMBARDIER MOVIA metro cars for Singapore’s Downtown Line and 13 BOBMARDIER INNOVIA APM 100 automated people mover cars for the Bukit Panjang Light Rail Transit (LRT) system. Earlier this year, a new asset replacement contract was awarded to supply 19 new BOMBARDIER INNOVIA APM 300 cars, to retrofit 13 existing APM 100 cars, as well as to deliver a signalling system upgrade for 13 stops on the Bukit Panjang LRT Line. In addition, a new contract was recently awarded to supply 396 MOVIA metro cars for the high-capacity North-South (NSL) and East-West (EWL) Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) lines. The new order brings the number of MOVIA vehicles in Singapore to 672, making it one of Bombardier’s largest metro fleets in the world.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global mobility solution provider leading the way with the rail industry’s broadest portfolio. It covers the full spectrum of solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling to complete turnkey transport systems, e-mobility technology and data-driven maintenance services. Combining technology and performance with empathy, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility by providing integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

About ST Engineering

ST Engineering is a global technology, defence and engineering group specialising in the aerospace, electronics, land systems and marine sectors. The Group employs about 22,000 people across offices in Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, serving customers in more than 100 countries. Its employees bring innovation and technology together to create smart engineering solutions for customers in the defence, government and commercial segments. With more than 500 smart city projects across 70 cities in its track record, the Group continues to help transform cities through its suite of Smart Mobility, Smart Security and Smart Environment solutions. Headquartered in Singapore, ST Engineering reported revenue of S$6.62b in FY2017 and it ranks among the largest companies listed on the Singapore Exchange. It is a component stock of the FTSE Strait Times Index, MSCI Singapore, SGX ESG Transparency Index and SGX ESG Leaders Index.

The Land Systems sector offers advanced and customised land systems and security solutions which have been proven to meet the stringent operational requirements of its customers. We design, manufacture and distribute armoured, autonomous and specialty vehicles, munitions and weapons, as well as robotics and unmanned systems. For more information, visit www.stengg.com

Notes to editors

For news, related material and photos, visit our newsroom at www.rail.bombardier.com/en/newsroom.html . Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail .

Bombardier MOVIA and INNOVIA are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For information

Media relations, India, Southeast Asia

Harsh Mehta

+91 98 2080 2228

harsh.mehta@rail.bombardier.com Global media relations

+49 30 98607 1687

press@rail.bombardier.com