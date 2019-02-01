Bombardier and Yellow Window design agency win Van de Velde award for M7 train design

CBJ Newsmakers

Train design wins Gold Public award at the Henry van de Velde Awards ceremony in Brussels

New M7 train merges modern design and compatibility with existing M6 trains



BERLIN, Feb. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Note to editors: To view the photos associated with this press release, please visit the following links:

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9207e8f0-3e35-477e-9293-04ea12f9df1d

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c1eea462-b0ea-4028-aba5-4fea4604b80c

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1ff43eb1-fea8-40ea-9e08-b260ce9f34ec

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/64941bf0-dbb7-49d5-bdca-284e8477f903

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a8382884-6d78-4792-8f1d-95fc0633fabb

http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0a4624e2-5401-4cf0-b773-f2fcf4eb9d4c

Mobility technology leader Bombardier Transportation and the Yellow Window industrial design agency received the Gold Public award at the Van de Velde Award ceremony held January 29th in Brussels. The award recognizes both organizations’ innovative design of the M7 double-deck commuter rail cars being built for Belgium National Railways (SNCB).

“Yellow Window’s unique design lends SNCB’s M7 trains an iconic style while providing passengers with a new level of travel comfort. Thanks to a skillful design that blends with the existing M6 trains’ interiors, passengers will eventually enjoy traveling on an entirely harmonized and modernized fleet,” said Laurent Bouyer, President of Bombardier Transportation France and Benelux.

Under the direction of acclaimed Belgian industrial designer Axel Enthoven, Yellow Window designed the new Bombardier M7 double-decker train to offer SNCB’s passengers a premium travel experience. As with the M6, passengers will enjoy a noticeably spacious interior area achieved through the use of back-to-back seating and a new LED lighting concept that further emphasizes its sense of space.

The redesigned seats will provide better ergonomic support and include an improved backrest complimented by personal reading lights and large tables that fold away for more space and accessibility. Expanded legroom between the face-to-face seats will improve comfort for passengers sitting opposite each other without reducing the corresponding luggage space. A pair of these new seats were featured in the award ceremony and will be on display until March 24th at Brussel’s BOZAR Centre for Fine Arts.

On top of the physical and visual innovations, the new M7 train design is perfectly compatible with the current M6 trains, meaning SNCB will be able to upgrade the M6 fleet to the M7 fleet configuration with a minimum effort and cost. The new seats, luggage racks and tables, as well as the semi-indirect lighting, are all compatible with the M6 carriage thanks to identical interfaces. From a technical standpoint, this requirement offers SNCB flexibility in train composition, maintenance and spare part requirements.

Named after the renown Belgian architect, and founding member of the Art Nouveau movement, the Henry van Velde award recognizes Flemish and international designers, projects and products that solve a specific problem while making a positive contribution to the economy and society as a whole.

See the award-wining M7 design on the Henry van de Velde website .

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Notes to Editors

To receive our press releases, please visit the RSS Feed section.

Bombardier, is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

For Information

Media Relations, France

Anne Froger

+33 6 07 78 95 38

anne.froger@rail.bombardier.com Group Media Relations

+49 30 98607 1687

press@rail.bombardier.com