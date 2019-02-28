Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Bombardier Announces Launch of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 2027 Bombardier Announces Launch of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 2027 CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedBombardier Announces Launch of its New Issuance of Senior Notes due 2027Avivagen Announces Large Order for OxC-beta™ Livestock and Expansion into Additional ApplicationsREMINDER/Media Advisory – North Bay-area community and labour activists meet to forge their resistance against Ontario PC government policies