Bombardier Awards its 2018 Top Suppliers with Diamond Certification at its Suppliers Symposium

Diamond certification granted to top suppliers who demonstrate outstanding operational performance and competitiveness

MONTREAL, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier (TSX:BBD.B) awarded three of its top performing aerospace suppliers with Diamond certification during its 2019 Aerospace Suppliers Symposium in Montréal. The suppliers were recognized for their sustained excellence in operational performance and competitiveness in 2018, as well as their continued commitment to improvement.

“The Diamond Award Supplier program ensures the most engaged and efficient professionals in the industry work together to meet Bombardier’s objectives and exceed customer expectations,” said Sam Abdelmalek, Chief Transformation and Supply Chain Officer, Bombardier Inc.

Suppliers with Diamond certification build a true long-term relationship with Bombardier and receive immediate and long-term advantages, such as recognition and guaranteed participation in new bids.

“We hope the example set by these suppliers will encourage more companies to strive for excellence and to achieve Diamond certification,” added Abdelmalek.

The 2018 Bombardier Diamond suppliers are:

Aleris

Aleris is a privately held, global leader in aluminum rolled products production. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Aleris operates 13 production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia. Aleris supplies Bombardier with aluminum plates and sheets used on all Bombardier aerospace programs.

voestalpine BÖHLER Aerospace

Voestalpine BÖHLER Aerospace based in Kapfenberg, Austria is a global development partner and leading supplier of high quality aerospace die-forged parts made of titanium, nickel-base alloys and special steels. Voestalpine BÖHLER Aerospace supplies Bombardier with close die forgings used on many aerospace programs.

Plastiques Flexibülb

Plastiques Flexibülb Inc. is based in Trois-Rivières, Canada and specializes in the design, development, manufacturing and integration of aircraft interiors systems, components and ground support equipment. Plastiques Flexibülb Inc. supplies Bombardier with thousands of non-metallic components on all Bombardier aerospace programs.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Bombardier is a trademarks of Bombardier Inc.

