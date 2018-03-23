Bombardier Closes Cdn$638.4 Million (approximately US$500 Million) Offering of Equity

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – March 23, 2018) -

Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(TSX:BBD.PR.B)(TSX:BBD.PR.D)(TSX:BBD.PR.C)(OTCQX:BDRBF) announced today that it has closed its previously announced offering of 168,000,000 Class B shares (subordinate voting) at a purchase price of Cdn$3.80 per share (the Offering), for aggregate gross proceeds of Cdn$638.4 million. The Offering was underwritten by a syndicate of underwriters led by Credit Suisse Securities (Canada), Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., UBS Securities Canada Inc. and TD Securities Inc.

A short form prospectus dated March 16, 2018 has been filed with the securities regulatory authorities of each of the provinces of Canada in connection with the Offering.

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.