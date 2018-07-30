Bombardier Lands $303M Rail Order

CBJ — The rail division of Montreal-based Bombardier has received a major boost in the arm on word that it has an order for 36 Francilien train sets to be used in the Ile-de-France commuter system serving the Greater Paris, France region.

Bombardier Transportation is based out of Berlin, Germany and says the deal is worth US$303 million.

The contract order is part of a 2006 agreement with France’s national railway system, Societe nationale des chemins de fer francais (SNCF).

