Bombardier Marks 15th Anniversary of Its World-First Radio-Based, Driverless Rail Control System

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation has marked the 15th anniversary of the entry into service of the world’s first radio-based, driverless Communications-Based Train Control (CBTC) solution. Designed by Bombardier, the pioneering BOMBARDIER CITYFLO 650 CBTC solution began operation on San Francisco International Airport’s AirTrain Automated People Mover (APM) system on March 3, 2003. Since then, Bombardier’s radio-based CBTC technology has been adopted on rail systems worldwide.

Ronald Birkelbach, Head of Rail Control Solutions Americas, Bombardier Transportation commented, “This anniversary is an important milestone in the U.S. and around the world. Bombardier has been a pioneer in rail control and signalling for over 100 years, with our Pittsburgh site playing a central role in the development of automated rail control since the advent of digital communication technology in the early 1990s. Our radio-based technology, now deployed globally, changes the way our cities and airports operate by providing quick, comfortable and safe transportation for millions of passengers worldwide.”

CBTC, including Bombardier’s CITYFLO 650 solution, provides many advantages for safe and cost-effective infrastructure management from heavy metro and advanced rapid transit to APM and monorail systems, and for all grades of automation. With communication provided via two-way radio, and more recently 4G LTE, the train’s exact position is always accurately known, the need for equipment and maintenance costs are reduced, and centralised traffic management and automation is improved.

Bombardier’s world-first CBTC solution in San Francisco was closely followed by projects for many APMs, Metro Madrid, Yong-in and Taipei. Today, Bombardier remains a market leader, with its solutions chosen for 40 lines globally, including 12 airport systems and the most advanced, fully-automated metro lines in Kuala Lumpur, Delhi and Melbourne. As a long-term partner in San Francisco, in addition to the two-line AirTrain APM, with its fleet of 38 INNOVIA APM 100 vehicles, Bombardier is currently also supplying 775 new rail cars for BART’s ‘Fleet of the Future’.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

