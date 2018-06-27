Bombardier Reaches Deal with Unifor

CBJ — Bombardier says it has reached new three-year collective agreements with Unifor, which represents about 2,100 production and office workers at its Toronto location.

The contracts cover workers represented by Unifor Local 112 at the Downsview plant and Local 673 who work in technical office and clerical positions.

Bombardier assembles its Q400 turboprop aircraft and several models of business jets at its Toronto operations.

The three-year contracts include wage increases in each year of 0.5% in the first year, 0.75% in the second year and 1% in the final year of the contract.

The ratified agreements, which expire on June 23, 2021, also include improvements to dental benefits, pension increases, and a retirement incentive program.

