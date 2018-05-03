Bombardier Reports First Quarter 2018 Results, Announces Sale of Downsview Property and plans for new Centre of Excellence for Global Aircraft

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – May 3, 2018) - Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) today reported its first quarter 2018 results, marked by strong top-line growth. Consolidated revenues reached $4.0 billion, a 12% increase over the same period last year, mainly driven by the ramping up of major projects at Transportation and improving market conditions at Business Aircraft.

“We continue to deliver on our financial commitments and make solid progress executing our growth programs and strategic initiatives,” said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “We’ve successfully reached the halfway point of our turnaround plan with a strengthened balance sheet and a clear focus on execution and growth.”

Steady order momentum at Transportation led to a book-to-bill ratio(4) of 1.0 for the quarter, while this segment’s backlog grew to $35.7 billion. Business Aircraft’s order backlog also increased to $14.3 billion in the first quarter. Subsequent to the end of the quarter, Commercial Aircraft announced that it has signed purchase agreements with Ethiopian Airlines for up to 15 Q400 aircraft and with American Airlines for up to 30 CRJ900 aircraft, increasing the CRJ Series and Q400 backlogs to over 50 aircraft each.

Bombardier’s EBIT margin rose by 80 basis points to reach 5% for the first time since the launch of the Company’s turnaround plan. This expansion was driven by strong revenue growth, including growth in aftermarket activities, and by operational improvements. EBITDA and EBIT before special items stood respectively at $265 million and $201 million for the quarter, reflecting strong earnings power.

Free cash flow usage of $721 million was in line with Bombardier’s plan, as major rail projects continue to ramp up and the Global 7000 prepares for certification and entry in service later this year. Investments in working capital during the first quarter amounted to $594 million, mostly attributable to inventories and contract assets as we prepare for an acceleration of deliveries later this year. The Company remains on track to achieve free cash flow breakeven for the full year.

Bombardier also announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Downsview property for gross proceeds of approximately $635 million to the Public Sector Pension Investment Board (PSP Investments), subject to customary closing conditions. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2018, increasing cash by more than $550 million net of transaction and other associated costs. Additionally, pursuant to a lease agreement with PSP Investments, Bombardier will continue to operate from Downsview for a period of up to three years following closing, with two optional one-year extension periods.

In parallel, Bombardier also entered into a letter of agreement with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA) for a long-term lease of approximately 38 acres of property at Toronto Pearson International Airport on which Bombardier is planning to open a new centre of excellence and final assembly plant for its Global business jets. Details on this new leased facility will be provided at a future date.

“As part of Bombardier’s five-year turnaround plan, we have been reviewing our facilities worldwide to ensure we have the most efficient and cost effective operations necessary to support our growth objectives,” said Mr. Bellemare. “Today, we only use about 10 percent of a 370-acre site at Downsview and bear the entire cost of operating a 7,000-foot runway. So, we are very pleased to have reached agreements with PSP Investments and the GTAA. Together, they allow us to monetize an underutilized asset, further streamline and optimize our business aircraft operations, and will support further economic development and job growth in the Greater Toronto area.”

SELECTED RESULTS

RESULTS OF THE QUARTER Three-month periods ended March 31 2018 2017 Variance restated(5) Revenues $ 4,028 $ 3,605 12 % EBIT $ 201 $ 150 34 % EBIT margin 5.0 % 4.2 % 80 bps EBIT before special items $ 201 $ 173 16 % EBIT margin before special items 5.0 % 4.8 % 20 bps EBITDA before special items $ 265 $ 251 6 % EBITDA margin before special items(1) 6.6 % 7.0 % (40) bps Net income $ 44 $ 6 633 % Diluted EPS (in dollars) $ 0.01 $ 0.00 $ 0.01 Adjusted net income(1) $ 35 $ 38 (8 )% Adjusted EPS (in dollars)(1) $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ - Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 250 $ 276 (9 )% Cash flows from operating activities $ (471 ) $ (317 ) (49 )% Free cash flow usage $ (721 ) $ (593 ) (22 )% As at March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Available short-term capital resources(6)(7) $ 4,041 $ 4,225 (4 )%

SEGMENTED RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Business Aircraft

Results of the quarter Three-month periods ended March 31 2018 2017 Variance restated Revenues $ 1,110 $ 1,022 9 % Aircraft deliveries (in units) 31 29 2 EBIT $ 97 $ 79 23 % EBIT margin 8.7 % 7.7 % 100 bps EBIT before special items $ 98 $ 82 20 % EBIT margin before special items 8.8 % 8.0 % 80 bps EBITDA before special items $ 114 $ 102 12 % EBITDA margin before special items 10.3 % 10.0 % 30 bps Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 188 $ 208 (10 )% As at March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 restated Order backlog (in billions of dollars) $ 14.3 $ 14.2 1 %

During the first quarter of 2018, Business Aircraft returned to growth with a 9% revenue increase, reaching $1.1 billion through the delivery of 31 aircraft and an increase in aftermarket activities.

EBIT before special items also continued to trend upward, increasing by $16 million year-over-year, to 8.8%. This 20% increase in profitability was driven by an improving mix of aircraft sales and aftermarket services, and a strong discipline in managing costs.

The stronger order activity experienced in the final weeks of 2017 carried on into the first quarter, driving backlog growth to $14.3 billion.

The Global 7000 aircraft continued to perform extremely well and to exhibit a high level of reliability towards its expected entry into service during the second half of 2018. On April 15, 2018, Bombardier revealed that the Global 7000 business jet now boasts an outstanding range of 7,700 nautical miles, connecting more city pairs than any other business aircraft. The Global 7000 aircraft is now the largest and the longest range business jet ever built, and is able to fly a full 300 nautical miles farther than initial commitment.

In the first quarter, Business Aircraft continued to grow its aftermarket portfolio and announced a suite of new products that are available for retrofit, addressing market demand for cabin and cockpit upgrades as well as regulatory compliance among Bombardier’s large installed base of 4,700 jets.

Commercial Aircraft

Results of the quarter Three-month periods ended March 31 2018 2017 Variance restated Revenues $ 463 $ 525 (12 )% Aircraft deliveries (in units) 13 15 (2 ) Net orders (in units) 4 11 (7 ) Book-to-bill ratio(8) 0.3 0.7 (0.4 ) EBIT $ (73 ) $ (57 ) (28 )% EBIT margin (15.8 )% (10.9 )% (490) bps EBIT before special items $ (73 ) $ (56 ) (30 )% EBIT margin before special items (15.8 )% (10.7 )% (510) bps EBITDA before special items $ (72 ) $ (38 ) (89 )% EBITDA margin before special items (15.6 )% (7.2 )% (840) bps Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 16 $ 75 (79 )% As at March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Order backlog (in units) 424 433 (9 )

The C Series aircraft ramp-up continues to progress, with 5 deliveries during the first quarter. There are currently 31 C Series aircraft in service with Swiss International Air Lines (Swiss), Air Baltic Corporation AS (airBaltic), and Korean Air Lines.

Nearly all regulatory approvals have been obtained for the announced partnership with Airbus for the C Series aircraft. Completion of the transaction is currently expected before the end of the second quarter of 2018, ahead of originally planned. With the recent increase in Bombardier’s participation in CSALP to 65%, the Corporation is expected to own approximately 33% of the same entity following the closing of the transaction with Airbus.

We also delivered 6 CRJ Series and 2 Q400 aircraft during the quarter, in line with our lower production output for the year.

Subsequent to the end of the quarter, we announced that we have signed purchase agreements with Ethiopian Airlines for up to 15 Q400 aircraft and with American Airlines for up to 30 CRJ900 aircraft, increasing the CRJ Series and Q400 backlogs to over 50 aircraft each.

Aerostructures and Engineering Services

Results of the quarter Three-month periods ended March 31 2018 2017 Variance restated Revenues $ 446 $ 398 12 % EBIT $ 46 $ 15 207 % EBIT margin 10.3 % 3.8 % 650 bps EBIT before special items $ 47 $ 15 213 % EBIT margin before special items 10.5 % 3.8 % 670 bps EBITDA before special items $ 60 $ 31 94 % EBITDA margin before special items 13.5 % 7.8 % 570 bps Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 10 $ 8 25 %

Transportation

Results of the quarter Three-month periods ended March 31 2018 2017 Variance restated Revenues $ 2,355 $ 1,952 21 % Order intake (in billions of dollars) $ 2.3 $ 2.2 5 % Book-to-bill ratio(4) 1.0 1.1 (0.1 ) EBIT $ 191 $ 164 16 % EBIT margin 8.1 % 8.4 % (30) bps EBIT before special items $ 189 $ 183 3 % EBIT margin before special items 8.0 % 9.4 % (140) bps EBITDA before special items $ 214 $ 207 3 % EBITDA margin before special items 9.1 % 10.6 % (150) bps Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 25 $ 6 317 % As at March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 restated Order backlog (in billions of dollars) $ 35.7 $ 35.1 2 %

Revenues in the first quarter continued to grow, increasing by 21% year-over-year (or 10% excluding currency impact) to $2.4 billion, driven by the ramp-up of key projects. Revenues increased across all segments, comprising rolling stock and systems, services and signalling.

The major project ramp-up phase initiated mid-2017 continued in the early months of 2018, building working capital to support the increase in production to meet an acceleration of deliveries expected later during the year.

EBIT before special items increased to $189 million in the first quarter, continuing to trend at or above an 8.0% margin.

Supporting future growth, our order intake reached $2.3 billion in the first quarter, bringing our book-to-bill ratio(4) to 1.0 for the period, and our backlog to $35.7 billion. Orders were signed across geographies including Europe, North America and Asia-Pacific, and include significant contract extensions and exercise of options by customers. In addition, the majority of new orders were in support of our strategy to re-use existing technologies, increasing our ability to leverage recent investments and grow margins.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, CRJ900, CRJ Series, C Series, Global, Global 7000 and Q400 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

The Management’s Discussion and Analysis and the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are available at ir.bombardier.com.

