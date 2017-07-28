Bombardier Reports Second Quarter 2017 Results

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – July 28, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) today reported its second quarter 2017 results and highlighted the progress it is making transforming the company and building earnings power.

“We continue to make solid progress executing our five-year turnaround plan,” said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “We are improving our operating margins, transforming our operations and executing on our growth programs, which will allow us to deliver long-term sustainable value to our customers and shareholders. With our strong performance over the first half of the year, we are well positioned to achieve our full-year guidance and expect EBIT before special items at high end of our range, between $580 million and $630 million.”

For the quarter, Bombardier reported revenues of $4.1 billion. EBIT before special items grew to $164 million, up 55% over the same period last year. EBIT margins before special items(1) were 8.2% for Transportation, a robust 8.9% at Business Aircraft and 7.7% at Aerostructures. Commercial Aircraft recorded an EBIT loss in line with the C Series ramp-up plan. Free cash flow usage(1) was also in line with plan at $570 million for the quarter.

Highlighting the Company’s performance in the second quarter were strong orders at Transportation, which reported a book-to-bill(3) of 1.4. Transportation’s operational transformation and site specialization strategy also continues to gain traction, with key milestones announced in the quarter for its operations in Germany, Switzerland and Belgium. In Business Aircraft, Bombardier’s all new, class-defining, ultra-long range business jet, the Global 7000, exceeded 500 flight-test hours, and remains on schedule to enter service in the second half of 2018.

Bombardier also announced that Mrs. Sheila Fraser expressed her intention to resign from the Company’s Board of Directors for personal reasons. The Board accepted Mrs. Fraser’s resignation and thanks her for her five years of dedicated service and the insight and wisdom she brought to Bombardier during her tenure.

SELECTED RESULTS

RESULTS OF THE QUARTER Three-month periods ended June 30 2017 2016 Variance Revenues $ 4,092 $ 4,309 (5 )% EBIT $ (123 ) $ (251 ) 51 % EBIT margin (3.0 )% (5.8 )% 280 bps EBIT before special items $ 164 $ 106 55 % EBIT margin before special items 4.0 % 2.5 % 150 bps EBITDA before special items(1) $ 247 $ 204 21 % EBITDA margin before special items(1) 6.0 % 4.7 % 130 bps Net loss $ (296 ) $ (490 ) 40 % Diluted EPS (in dollars) $ (0.13 ) $ (0.24 ) 46 % Adjusted net income (loss)(1) $ 39 $ (83 ) 147 % Adjusted EPS (in dollars)(1) $ 0.02 $ (0.06 ) 133 % Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 389 $ 332 17 % Free cash flow usage(1) $ (570 ) $ (490 ) (16 )%

RESULTS YEAR-TO-DATE Six-month periods ended June 30 2017 2016 Variance Revenues $ 7,668 $ 8,223 (7 )% EBIT $ (18 ) $ (195 ) 91 % EBIT margin (0.2 )% (2.4 )% 220 bps EBIT before special items $ 292 $ 236 24 % EBIT margin before special items 3.8 % 2.9 % 90 bps EBITDA before special items $ 453 $ 423 7 % EBITDA margin before special items 5.9 % 5.1 % 80 bps Net loss $ (327 ) $ (628 ) 48 % Diluted EPS (in dollars) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.32 ) 53 % Adjusted net income (loss) $ 41 $ (117 ) 135 % Adjusted EPS (in dollars) $ 0.02 $ (0.09 ) 122 % Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 665 $ 626 6 % Free cash flow usage $ (1,163 ) $ (1,240 ) 6 % As at June 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 Available short-term capital resources(4) $ 3,290 $ 4,477 (27 )%

All amounts in this press release are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated.

Amounts in tables are in millions except per share amounts, unless otherwise indicated.

Bombardier reported consolidated revenues of $4.1 billion in the quarter and $7.7 billion for the first six-month period, relative to $4.3 billion and $8.2 billion for the same periods last year, mainly as a result of previously-announced production rate adjustments in aerospace segments, consistent with market demand and continued growth in Transportation. EBIT before special items was $164 million and $292 million respectively for the quarter and year-to-date, up 55% and 24% from the same periods last year. This growth was driven by significant margin improvements at Transportation and Business Aircraft, which reached 8.2% and 8.9% respectively in the quarter. Free cash flow usage was $570 million in the quarter and $1.2 billion year-to-date, mainly as a result of the Global 7000 test program coupled with the C Series working capital and production ramp up. These results lead Bombardier to reiterate its full year guidance of revenue growth in the low-single digits, excluding currency impacts, EBIT before special items at the top half of the range, between $580 million to $630 million and free cash flow usage between $1.0 billion and $750 million.

SEGMENTED RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

Business Aircraft

Results of the quarter Three-month periods ended June 30 2017 2016 Variance Revenues $ 1,386 $ 1,473 (6 )% Aircraft deliveries (in units) 36 42 (6 ) EBIT $ 95 $ 212 (55 )% EBIT margin 6.9 % 14.4 % (750) bps EBIT before special items $ 123 $ 98 26 % EBIT margin before special items 8.9 % 6.7 % 220 bps EBITDA before special items $ 148 $ 146 1 % EBITDA margin before special items 10.7 % 9.9 % 80 bps Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 373 $ 162 130 % As at June 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 Order backlog (in billions of dollars) $ 14.7 $ 15.4 (5 )%

We are increasing our EBIT margin before special items guidance to approximately 8.0% and reaffirming our revenue and delivery guidance for the year.

Delivered 36 aircraft in the second quarter, including a high level of Global aircraft deliveries, yielding a strong EBIT margin before special items of 8.9%. On a year-to-date basis, deliveries total 65 aircraft, on target to reach our full year guidance of 135 aircraft deliveries.

In May 2017, we unveiled the new Premier cabin for the Global 5000 and Global 6000 business jets. The new design draws inspiration from the high-end craftsmanship and the spaciousness, comfort and productivity of the Global 7000 and Global 8000 aircraft cabins.

Continued to progress on the Global 7000 and Global 8000 aircraft program with three flight test vehicles (FTVs) in flight testing, cumulating more than 500 flight hours. The flight validation program and aircraft systems integration are demonstrating a high degree of maturity. We also entered into a comprehensive settlement agreement with Triumph Aerostructures LLC that resolves all outstanding commercial disputes related to the manufacture of the aircraft program’s wing. Multiple production aircraft started moving through the assembly line and the program is on track for entry-into-service (EIS) in the second half of 2018.

In line with our strategy to grow our aftermarket business, we inaugurated two service centres at the Biggin Hill Airport in London, England, and in Tianjin, China, further strengthening our customer support network.

In June 2017, we achieved the historic milestone of delivering the 3,000th Learjet business jet manufactured, which was also the 100th Learjet 75 aircraft to be delivered.

Commercial Aircraft

Results of the quarter Three-month periods ended June 30 2017 2016 Variance Revenues $ 640 $ 764 (16 )% Aircraft deliveries (in units) 20 27 (7 ) Net orders (in units) 12 159 (147 ) Book-to-bill ratio(5) 0.6 5.9 (5.3 ) EBIT $ (87 ) $ (586 ) 85 % EBIT margin (13.6 )% (76.7 )% nmf EBIT before special items $ (86 ) $ (103 ) 17 % EBIT margin before special items (13.4 )% (13.5 )% 10 bps EBITDA before special items $ (65 ) $ (90 ) 28 % EBITDA margin before special items (10.2 )% (11.8 )% 160 bps Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ (14 ) $ 137 nmf As at June 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 Order backlog (in units) 424 436 (12)

We are reaffirming our revenue, delivery and EBIT before special items guidance for the full year.

Delivered 20 commercial aircraft during the quarter, including 6 C Series, 7 CRJ Series and 7 Q400 aircraft. With year-to-date deliveries of regional aircraft and turboprops totaling 28 aircraft, we reached the halfway mark of our full year delivery guidance for CRJ Series and Q400 aircraft. Production is ramping-up to support approximately 30 C Series aircraft deliveries. C Series aircraft deliveries are expected to gradually intensify in the second half of the year.

Including deliveries during the month of July 2017, C Series aircraft fleet now totals 16 aircraft, with both the CS100 and CS300 aircraft continuing to perform well with Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) and Air Baltic Corporation AS (airBaltic).

During the quarter, we received firm orders for 12 Q400 aircraft, valued at $397 million at list price, and letters of intent (LOI) for up to 52 Q400 aircraft, valued at up to $1.8 billion at list price. This order activity includes an LOI from SpiceJet for up to 50 aircraft, and the exercise of options by Philippine Airlines for 7 additional aircraft.

With respect to the petition filed by The Boeing Company (Boeing) before the U.S. Department of Commerce and the U.S. International Trade Commission regarding the alleged threat caused by future exports of C Series family of aircraft to the U.S., we disagree with the assertions and are responding to the petition proceedings. We expect the U.S. Department of Commerce to issue its preliminary determinations on applicable duties, if any, during the fall of 2017 and to issue its final determinations during the first half of 2018.

Aerostructures and Engineering Services

Results of the quarter Three-month periods ended June 30 2017 2016 Variance Revenues $ 426 $ 425 - % External order intake $ 151 $ 105 44 % External book-to-bill ratio(6) 1.7 1.0 0.7 EBIT $ 33 $ 69 (52 )% EBIT margin 7.7 % 16.2 % (850) bps EBIT before special items $ 33 $ 30 10 % EBIT margin before special items 7.7 % 7.1 % 60 bps EBITDA before special items $ 42 $ 42 - % EBITDA margin before special items 9.9 % 9.9 % 0 bps Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 3 $ 4 (25 )% As at June 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 External order backlog $ 99 $ 42 136 %

We are reaffirming our revenue guidance for the year and revising our EBIT margin before special items guidance to approximately 8.0%.

EBIT margin before special items was 7.7% for the quarter and 7.6% year-to-date, an improvement compared to the same periods last year, driven mainly by higher margins on intersegment contracts and aftermarket sales.

Effective July 1, 2017, Michael Ryan became President, Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Mr. Ryan, who previously served as Vice President and General Manager of Bombardier’s Belfast Aerostructures facility, succeeds Jean Séguin who is retiring after a very successful 36-year career with Bombardier. Mr. Ryan reports directly to Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc.

Transportation

Results of the quarter Three-month periods ended June 30 2017 2016 Variance Revenues $ 1,975 $ 1,964 1 % Order intake (in billions of dollars) $ 2.7 $ 2.1 29 % Book-to-bill ratio(3) 1.4 1.1 0.3 EBIT $ (52 ) $ 87 (160 )% EBIT margin (2.6 )% 4.4 % (700) bps EBIT before special items $ 161 $ 124 30 % EBIT margin before special items 8.2 % 6.3 % 190 bps EBITDA before special items $ 188 $ 149 26 % EBITDA margin before special items 9.5 % 7.6 % 190 bps Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets $ 18 $ 29 (38 )% As at June 30, 2017 December 31, 2016 Order backlog (in billions of dollars) $ 32.7 $ 30.1 9 %

We are reaffirming our revenue guidance and increasing our EBIT margin before special items guidance to approximately 8.0% for the year.

Revenue growth is gaining momentum as execution of key projects progresses, increasing 3.6% in the second quarter compared to the same period last fiscal year excluding the currency impact, and 4.4% on a year-to-date basis.

EBIT margin before special items increased by 1.9 percentage points in the second quarter compared to the same period last fiscal year, reaching 8.2% in the second quarter, including the positive impacts of transformation initiatives. EBIT margin before special items for the six-month period reached 8.1%.

During the second quarter of 2017, we won several significant orders in Europe, mainly in the U.K. and France, resulting in a book-to-bill ratio of 1.4. The majority of our order intake in the second quarter of 2017 is based on current product platforms, supporting the re-use of existing technologies.

Significant progress was made during the quarter towards our ongoing structural transformation, which will enable the multi-year site specialization strategy. Key milestones were reached with Supervisory Boards and unions in Germany, Switzerland and Belgium, which will lead to gradual manpower adjustments of up to 2,200 positions in Germany, 650 in Switzerland and 160 in Belgium. In connection with those organizational changes, severance costs of $181 million and asset write-downs of $32 million were recorded as restructuring charges in the second quarter in special items.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world’s leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at www.bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Bombardier, CRJ Series, CS100, CS300, C Series, Global, Global 5000, Global 6000, Global 7000, Global 8000, Learjet, Learjet 75, Q400 are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

The Management's Discussion and Analysis and the Interim Consolidated Financial Statements are available at ir.bombardier.com.

Reconciliation of segment to consolidated results Three-month periods ended June 30 Six-month periods ended June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Revenues Business Aircraft $ 1,386 $ 1,473 $ 2,393 $ 2,776 Commercial Aircraft 640 764 1,180 1,380 Aerostructures and Engineering Services 426 425 814 893 Transportation 1,975 1,964 3,898 3,844 Corporate and Elimination (335 ) (317 ) (617 ) (670 ) $ 4,092 $ 4,309 $ 7,668 $ 8,223 EBIT before special items Business Aircraft $ 123 $ 98 $ 200 $ 185 Commercial Aircraft (86 ) (103 ) (141 ) (169 ) Aerostructures and Engineering Services 33 30 62 65 Transportation 161 124 314 239 Corporate and Elimination (67 ) (43 ) (143 ) (84 ) $ 164 $ 106 $ 292 $ 236 Special Items Business Aircraft $ 28 $ (114 ) $ 31 $ (109 ) Commercial Aircraft 1 483 2 483 Aerostructures and Engineering Services - (39 ) - (19 ) Transportation 213 37 232 129 Corporate and Elimination 45 (10 ) 45 (53 ) $ 287 $ 357 $ 310 $ 431 EBIT Business Aircraft $ 95 $ 212 $ 169 $ 294 Commercial Aircraft (87 ) (586 ) (143 ) (652 ) Aerostructures and Engineering Services 33 69 62 84 Transportation (52 ) 87 82 110 Corporate and Elimination (112 ) (33 ) (188 ) (31 ) $ (123 ) $ (251 ) $ (18 ) $ (195 )

Reconciliation of EBITDA before special items and EBITDA to EBIT Three-month periods ended June 30 Six-month periods ended June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 EBIT $ (123 ) $ (251 ) $ (18 ) $ (195 ) Amortization 78 98 156 187 Impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets(1) 43 - 43 - EBITDA (2 ) (153 ) 181 (8 ) Special items excluding impairment charges on PP&E and intangible assets(1) 249 357 272 431 EBITDA before special items $ 247 $ 204 $ 453 $ 423

Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) to net loss and computation of adjusted EPS Three-month periods ended June 30 2017 2016 (per share) (per share) Net loss $ (296 ) $ (490 ) Adjustments to EBIT related to special items(1) 287 $ 0.13 357 $ 0.16 Adjustments to net financing expense related to: Net change in provisions arising from changes in interest rates and net loss on certain financial instruments 39 0.02 10 0.00 Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 19 0.01 17 0.01 Interest related to tax litigation(1) - - 26 0.01 Tax impact of special(1) and other adjusting items (10 ) (0.01 ) (3 ) 0.00 Adjusted net income (loss) 39 (83 ) Net loss (income) attributable to NCI 7 (41 ) Preferred share dividends, including taxes (6 ) (6 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc. $ 40 $ (130 ) Weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in thousands) 2,239,122 2,222,874 Adjusted EPS (in dollars) $ 0.02 $ (0.06 )

Reconciliation of adjusted net income (loss) to net loss and computation of adjusted EPS Six-month periods ended June 30 2017 2016 (per share) (per share) Net loss $ (327 ) $ (628 ) Adjustments to EBIT related to special items(1) 310 $ 0.14 431 $ 0.19 Adjustments to net financing expense related to: Accretion on net retirement benefit obligations 38 0.02 34 0.02 Net change in provisions arising from changes in interestrates and net (gain) loss on certain financial instruments 31 0.01 25 0.01 Interest related to tax litigation(1) - - 26 0.01 Transaction costs related to the conversion option embedded in the CDPQ investment(1) - - 8 0.00 Tax impact of special(1) and other adjusting items (11 ) 0.00 (13 ) 0.00 Adjusted net income (loss) 41 (117 ) Net loss (income) attributable to NCI 10 (64 ) Preferred share dividends, including taxes (12 ) (11 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to equity holders of Bombardier Inc. $ 39 $ (192 ) Weighted-average diluted number of common shares (in thousands) 2,244,283 2,222,942 Adjusted EPS (in dollars) $ 0.02 $ (0.09 )

(1) Refer to the Consolidated results of operations section in the Corporation’s MD&A for details regarding special items.

Reconciliation of adjusted EPS to diluted EPS (in dollars) Three-month periods ended June 30 2017 2016 Diluted EPS $ (0.13 ) $ (0.24 ) Impact of special(1) and other adjusting items 0.15 0.18 Adjusted EPS $ 0.02 $ (0.06 )

Reconciliation of adjusted EPS to diluted EPS (in dollars) Six-month periods ended June 30 2017 2016 Diluted EPS $ (0.15 ) $ (0.32 ) Impact of special(1) and other adjusting items 0.17 0.23 Adjusted EPS $ 0.02 $ (0.09 )

Reconciliation of free cash flow usage to cash flows from operating activities Three-month periods ended June 30 Six-month periods ended June 30 2017 2016 2017 2016 Cash flows from operating activities $ (181 ) $ (158 ) $ (498 ) $ (614 ) Net additions to PP&E and intangible assets (389 ) (332 ) (665 ) (626 ) Free cash flow usage $ (570 ) $ (490 ) $ (1,163 ) $ (1,240 )

(1) Refer to the Consolidated results of operations section in the Corporation’s MD&A for details regarding special items.

