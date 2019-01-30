Bombardier Resumes Rail Car Shipment to New York

CBJ — The New York state transit authority says Montreal-based Bombardier has resumed subway car deliveries to New York City after officials halted them last week, citing problems with existing trains.

The head of the New York City Transit Authority had suspended all deliveries of new cars. Andy Byford cited software issues and past problems with springs between the cars and doors that were “weeping oil.”

Bombardier says it has now delivered more than half of the 300 of the cars, which are manufactured at the plane-and-train maker’s plant in Plattsburgh, NewYork.

Bombardier is also facing a Friday deadline for delivery of the first six of 76 vehicles for Toronto’s Crosstown Eglinton light-rail line.

@CanBizJournal