Bombardier Rolls out 200th VLocity Unit for Victoria’s Regional Rail Network

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation in Australia has successfully delivered the 200th VLocity diesel multiple unit (DMU) to Public Transport Victoria (PTV) and Victoria’s Regional Rail network. The VLocity project is one of the most reliable and comfortable train fleets serving Australia’s rail public transport network, averaging consistently strong fleet performance figures with high availability and reliability – another reason why the VLocity trains proudly carry the tagline “Made in Victoria, For Victoria”.

“Bombardier is extremely proud to deliver the 200th VLocity unit to Public Transport Victoria and V/Line. The addition of these new trains will improve connectivity, providing safe and comfortable travel to our valued commuters”, said Andrew Dudgeon, Managing Director for Bombardier Transportation Australia.

Operating on V/Lines Regional Rail Network since 2005, Bombardier has been building VLocity trains in Dandenong for over ten years which move over approximately 1.2 million Victorians safely each month. With annual patronage growth exceeding 19% on regional trains in FY2016, the demand for greater mobility along the regional network is increasing. The VLocity trains are designed to operate at a maximum speed of 160kph and carry over 200 passengers. Proven components and systems on the fleet ensure high reliability and minimise downtime during maintenance, supporting maximum availability of the fleet for passenger service.

Supporting over 600 jobs across the wider rail industry, Bombardier’s VLocity project is a significant contributor to Victoria’s local manufacturing and public transport industry; archiving over 69% local content. Bombardier continues to maintain both the VLocity DMU and V/Line Classic Fleet in West Melbourne in partnership with V/Line.

Bombardier recently celebrated this significant project milestone with Cummins South Pacific, long-time supply partner of 750 hp Cummins QSK19 diesel engines, which is the propulsion and power generation modules powering the VLocity trains.

Bombardier has been active in Australia for more than 60 years. Today, it has a workforce of more than 1000 employees across 21 locations and it is a complete provider of rail solutions and services.

