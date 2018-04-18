Bombardier Signs Long-Term Maintenance Contract for Melbourne’s First High-Capacity Signalling System

BERLIN, GERMANY–(Marketwired – April 18, 2018) -

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that it has signed a contract with Metro Trains Melbourne (MTM) to provide ten years of maintenance services for its rail control solution being delivered for Melbourne’s new Metro Tunnel Project. The contract is valued at approximately 77 million AUD ($60 million US, 48 million euro) and includes an option for five additional years of maintenance services.

Commenting on the contract award, Andrew Dudgeon, Managing Director of Bombardier Transportation Australia, said, “This order reflects our ongoing commitment to improving urban mobility across Melbourne. Bombardier’s range of signalling services will enhance rail network performance and greatly improve the passenger experience. We are excited to be delivering this project to Victorians.”

Bombardier will provide its full-service package from its OPTIFLO rail control services solution including the advanced EBI Tool Maintenance and Diagnostics Centre (MDC) which provides intelligent data analysis and predictive functionalities to prevent failures. In December 2017, Bombardier, as part of the Rail Systems Alliance (RSA), won the contract to install its high-capacity rail control solution for the 11 billion AUD Metro Tunnel Project in Melbourne, Victoria’s largest ever investment in public transport.

Bombardier has been active in Australia for more than 60 years as a complete rail solution provider, delivering its extensive portfolio of winning mobility solutions from train and tram fleets to signalling, propulsion and control technology, mining solutions, asset management and through-life support on rail projects across the country. Its strong services portfolio complements its innovative products delivered, including 237 Vlocity commuter rail cars and 210 iconic E-Class trams for the Victoria region.

