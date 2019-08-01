Thursday, August 1, 2019Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Bombardier to Invest $300M More on Rail Division

CBJ — Montreal-based Bombardier has raised its profit forecast for this year after announcing hundreds of millions in spending to increase capacity at its train-making unit.

Bombardier plans to spend up to an additional US$300 million this year to ensure on-time project delivery, upping investment in manufacturing and engineering at Bombardier Transportation, its biggest division.

Bombardier continues to struggle with a handful of contracts in Switzerland, Germany and the United Kingdom, part of the US$33.6 billion backlog at its rail unit.

