Bombardier to report Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results on July 28, 2017

MONTRÉAL, QUÉBEC–(Marketwired – July 20, 2017) - Bombardier (TSX:BBD.A)(TSX:BBD.B)(OTCQX:BDRBF) will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2017 on Friday, July 28, 2017, and hold a live webcast/conference call to review the results starting at 8 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer; John Di Bert, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and Patrick Ghoche, Vice President, Investors Relations will present a review of the company’s financial results for the quarter during the call intended for investors and financial analysts.

DATE: Friday, July 28, 2017 TIME: 8:00 a.m., Eastern Time (ET)

The live webcast and relevant financial charts will be available at the following address:

www.bombardier.com

Stakeholders wishing to listen to the presentation and question and answer period by telephone may dial one of the following conference call numbers:

In English: 514 394 9320 or 1 866 240 8954 (toll-free in North America) +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls) In French: 514 394 9316 or (with translation) 1 888 791 1368 (toll-free in North America) +800 6578 9868 (overseas calls)

The replay of this conference call will be available on Bombardier’s website shortly after the end of the webcast.