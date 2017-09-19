Bombardier Transportation in India Strengthens Leadership with Appointment of Sudhir Rao

BERLIN, GERMANY–(Marketwired – Sept. 18, 2017) -

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link:

Sudhir Rao – Managing Director Bombardier Transportation

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that Sudhir Rao is to assume the role of Managing Director at Bombardier Transportation in India. In this position, Rao will oversee all Bombardier Transportation’s activities in India. This appointment reinforces Bombardier’s focus and commitment towards building a sustainable business in India while improving the company’s performance and competitiveness.

“India is one of the high priority markets for Bombardier Transportation. We have placed a strong focus on delivering projects for the Indian and export market, enhancing our engineering and industrial footprint, and increasing our local content to continue delivering on the Indian government’s Make in India initiative.” said Laurent Troger, President of Bombardier Transportation. “Sudhir has the proven credentials to drive profitable growth for companies: strong leadership skills, deep manufacturing industry experience and a track record of execution that makes him the right choice to lead our India business as we continue to transform our company.”

Rao joins Bombardier Transportation from Skoda Auto where he held the position of Chairman and MD, India and during his 34 years of rich working experience, he has also worked at General Motors Corporation, Renault India and AVTEC Limited in various executive roles, both in India and across the globe. He graduated from the University of Michigan in the US and holds an engineering degree from the Birla Institute of Technology and Science in Pilani, India.

With investments in India covering over 50 years, Bombardier has developed well-established manufacturing operations, engineering capabilities, as well as a local base of suppliers and highly skilled employees. Bombardier Transportation employs approximately 2,400 people in India and each Bombardier Transportation site there holds special importance. The company operates a railway vehicle manufacturing site and bogie assembly hall in Savli, near Vadodara, Gujarat, a propulsion systems manufacturing facility at Maneja, a Rail Control Solutions Centre for project delivery and product engineering and an Information Services India hub near Gurgaon, Delhi NCR. This is in addition to an Engineering Centre in Hyderabad.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 37,150 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world’s leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2016, we posted revenues of $16.3 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

For news releases, related material and photos, visit our media centre at www.bombardier.com/en/media-centre.html. Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail.

Bombardier is a trademark of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.