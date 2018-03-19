Bombardier Transportation in Sweden Appoints New Managing Director and Strengthens the Nordic Region with a New Management Team

BERLIN, GERMANY–(Marketwired – March 19, 2018) -

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that Anna Höjer has been named Head of Nordics and Managing Director for Bombardier Transportation Sweden AB. In this position, Anna is committed to building a sustainable and competitive business in Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden. Along with the appointment of Anna Höjer, Bombardier has also created a new Nordics management team, which is further strengthened with the inclusion of Fredrik Nordström, Head of the Nordic Regional/Intercity business unit and Henrik Junkrans, Head of the Nordic Stable Urban business unit. This move reinforces Bombardier’s focus on, and commitment towards, this strategic region while improving the company’s competitiveness.

“Strengthening our team with Anna Höjer, and establishing a Nordic Management Team, emphasizes our ongoing journey as a committed partner to the Nordic Market,” said Per Allmer, President Western Europe, Middle East and Asia, Bombardier Transportation. “With our local Nordic presence and network of service centers, we understand – and can meet – the Nordic rail industry’s specific mobility requirements. From our latest intercity and high-speed vehicle platforms and services offerings to our rail control solutions, we consistently provide safe, efficient, connected and cost-effective railway systems”.

Prior to joining Bombardier Transportation, Anna began her career at ABB Atom as a system engineer before she moved on to defense and security company Saab. At Saab Anna fulfilled various management roles including Senior Vice President and Head of Market Area Nordic & Baltics reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer at Saab AB. Anna brings over 20 years of experience in leadership, program, operations, and development management as well as an in-depth knowledge of business development. Anna is also a strong advocate for female leadership through various organisations.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

