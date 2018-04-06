Bombardier Wins Contract to Provide 40 High Speed Regional Trains to Vasttrafik in Sweden

BERLIN, GERMANY–(Marketwired – April 6, 2018) -

Industry´s leading mobility solution provider, Bombardier Transportation announced today that it has signed a contract with Västtrafik to supply 40 high-speed electric multiple unit trains to cater to growing regional traffic in Sweden’s region of Västra Götaland. The estimated revenue for this contract is about 3.8 billion SEK ($452 million US, 368 million euro) and includes an option for 60 additional trains. Delivery is planned to begin in 2021.

Lars Holmin, (M) Chairman of the Board at Västtrafik, said, “Since Västtrafik was formed in 1999 the ridership by train has more than doubled. We are continuously challenged to meet the target of 135,000 journeys per-day provided by the county. We see a steady increase in train passengers and we are the right track. The new trains will contribute to even more attractive journeys for our customers.”

Marina Sundman, Sales Director, Bombardier Transportation said, “We are proud to support Västtrafik’s efforts to meet a higher demand for public transport. Our longstanding partnership with Västtrafik, supported by our teams in the Sävenäs and Falköping depots in Västra Götaland have laid the foundation for designing the new train. We want to support regional growth by providing the ideal mobility solution that will ensure the comfort and ease of every passenger’s journey. This important order is an endorsement of the quality of the products Bombardier designs, engineers, manufactures, and services for the Nordic market.”

The three-car trains are designed for high capacity, premium passenger comfort, low operational cost, and the ability to operate under the harsh weather conditions prevalent in Nordics. With a focus on the unique needs of Västra Götaland, Bombardier offers a solution that´s highly reliable, safe for all those inside or around the vehicle and with a diagnostic capability to increase availability, ensuring a high degree of schedule effectiveness. The trains will operate at speeds of up to 200 km/h, offer seating for 270 passengers and includes features such as wi-fi, low-floor and multi-purpose areas.

Bombardier´s experience in delivering and maintaining high-speed trains in the region for the last 15 years offers an advantage as the new trains are optimised to meet the needs of drivers, onboard staff and maintenance personnel. The appealing Nordic design and low energy consumption will support a smart and sustainable lifestyle in the region for decades.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,850 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

With over 69,500 employees across four business segments, Bombardier is a global leader in the transportation industry, creating innovative and game-changing planes and trains. Our products and services provide world-class transportation experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries across the segments of Transportation, Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft and Aerostructures and Engineering Services. Bombardier shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD). In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

