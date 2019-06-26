Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Bombardier wins ten-year APM operations and maintenance contract in California Bombardier wins ten-year APM operations and maintenance contract in California CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedVelocity Receives Highly Anomalous Geophysical and Geochemical Results at the Obichnik Gold Project, Southeast BulgariauBUCK and Datable Incorporate Streambucks into Strategic Commercial RelationshipStandard Lithium Breaks Ground for Its Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant