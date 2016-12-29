Bombardier’s INNOVIA Metro 300 Enters Service in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA–(Marketwired – Dec. 29, 2016) -

Note to editors: To view the photo associated with this press release, please visit the following link: http://media3.marketwire.com/docs/1081415.jpg

Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation and partner Hartasuma today announced the launch of the latest INNOVIA Metro 300 train in the Asia Pacific region. The new train enters service on the extended Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line and will provide comfortable, fast and eco-friendly travel for passengers in the vibrant metropolis of Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

“This new train is the first of 14 INNOVIA Metro 300 trains ordered by Prasarana to expand the fleets on the Kelana Jaya Line. The vehicles will boost the rail network’s capacity by 30% once fully delivered,” said Jayaram Naidu, Head of Sales and Marketing for South East Asia at Bombardier Transportation. “This will greatly enhance public transport connectivity in the growing city of Kuala Lumpur, supporting the government’s vision of an integrated urban mass rapid transit system. Bombardier’s INNOVIA Metro 300 platform is built on a proven track record of safe operation, service dependability and low operating costs, an ideal modern solution to any urban transportation network in Asia.”

Designed for driverless operation, the vehicles are equipped with state-of-the-art Linear Induction Motor (LIM) propulsion technology which allows for operation on tighter curves, with less noise and greatly reduced wheel and track wear. Low energy consumption is achieved thanks to the combination of lightweight aluminium carshells and LIM propulsion system and in addition, highly effective regenerative braking enables the reuse of energy released during braking.

All INNOVIA Metro 300 cars are equipped with onboard camera systems, infotainment LCD screens and dynamic route maps to provide accurate travel information. The four-car trains have wide aisles and walk-through gangways which allow passengers to move freely throughout the train.

Bombardier continues to be innovative in its approach to advanced rapid transit technology which has proven to be an effective solution moving 150 million passengers every year in dynamic and progressive cities. In addition to Asia, Bombardier also has contracts to provide INNOVIA Metro 300 trains for the Vancouver Sky Train system in Canada and for the Riyadh Metro’s Orange Line in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,400 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world’s leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montréal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier.

Notes to Editors

For news releases, related material and photos, visit our media centre at www.bombardier.com/en/media-centre.html. Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter @BombardierRail.

BOMBARDIER and INNOVIA are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.