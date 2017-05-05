Bonavista Energy Corporation Reports on Voting From Shareholders Meeting
CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – May 4, 2017) - Bonavista Energy Corporation (TSX:BNP) (“Bonavista”) announces that all matters presented for approval at the annual meeting of shareholders held today have been fully authorized and approved. A total of 151,127,539 votes, representing 59.3% of total votes entitled to vote at the meeting, were voted in connection with the matters considered at the meeting.
At the meeting, all of the nominees proposed as directors were duly elected as directors of Bonavista with a majority of votes cast by the shareholders present or represented at the meeting as follows:
|Name of Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
(%)
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
(%)
|Keith A. MacPhail
|146,677,485
|97.65
|3,526,160
|2.35
|Ian S. Brown
|147,776,194
|98.38
|2,427,451
|1.62
|Michael M. Kanovsky
|145,795,930
|97.07
|4,407,715
|2.93
|Sue Lee
|148,073,879
|98.58
|2,129,766
|1.42
|Margaret A. McKenzie
|148,205,450
|98.67
|1,998,195
|1.33
|Robert G. Phillips
|148,118,833
|98.61
|2,084,812
|1.39
|Ronald J. Poelzer
|139,946,740
|93.17
|10,256,905
|6.83
|Jason E. Skehar
|148,637,449
|98.96
|1,566,196
|1.04
|Christopher P. Slubicki
|141,663,982
|94.31
|8,539,663
|5.69
Bonavista is focused on creating premium shareholder value through the efficient development of high quality oil and natural gas assets.
