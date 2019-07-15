Home | Business News | CBJ Newsmakers | Bond Named a Leader for Loyalty Services by Independent Research Firm; Recognized for Delivering Loyalty Strategy that Challenges the Status Quo Bond Named a Leader for Loyalty Services by Independent Research Firm; Recognized for Delivering Loyalty Strategy that Challenges the Status Quo CBJ Newsmakers RecommendedStar Navigation Responds to Shareholder Meeting RequisitionRadisson’s New Mineral Resource Estimate and Geological model deliver higher grades at O’Brien; 9.48 g/t Au for Indicated resources and 7.31 g/t Au for Inferred resourcesThe Government of Quebec Grants $23.4 Million to SCALE AI