Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results
CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX:BNE) announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 15, 2018, a total of 17,332,310 shares, representing 52.03% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 3, 2018, including the election of each of the five nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.
Election of Directors
The five director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|Director Nominee
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|Gary J. Drummond
|12,541,315
|76.03
|%
|3,953,338
|23.97
|%
|George F. Fink
|11,448,734
|69.34
|%
|5,061,514
|30.66
|%
|Randy M. Jarock
|12,994,459
|78.16
|%
|3,631,309
|21.84
|%
|Rodger A. Tourigny
|13,359,866
|80.36
|%
|3,265,902
|19.64
|%
|Aidan M. Walsh
|13,464,975
|80.99
|%
|3,160,793
|19.01
|%
Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Corporation was approved by a show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:
|Votes For
|Percent
|Votes Withheld
|Percent
|15,609,847
|91.03
|%
|1,538,466
|8.97
|%
Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BNE”.
