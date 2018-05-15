Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Approval of All Resolutions at Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Voting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, May 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX:BNE) announced that at its annual general meeting of shareholders held on May 15, 2018, a total of 17,332,310 shares, representing 52.03% of common shares outstanding, were represented in person or by proxy. Shareholders approved all resolutions listed in the management information circular dated April 3, 2018, including the election of each of the five nominees proposed as directors. The detailed results of the vote are set out below.

Election of Directors

The five director nominees proposed by management were elected by ballot. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent Gary J. Drummond 12,541,315 76.03 % 3,953,338 23.97 % George F. Fink 11,448,734 69.34 % 5,061,514 30.66 % Randy M. Jarock 12,994,459 78.16 % 3,631,309 21.84 % Rodger A. Tourigny 13,359,866 80.36 % 3,265,902 19.64 % Aidan M. Walsh 13,464,975 80.99 % 3,160,793 19.01 %

Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as auditors of the Corporation was approved by a show of hands. Proxies and in-person votes were received as follows:

Votes For Percent Votes Withheld Percent 15,609,847 91.03 % 1,538,466 8.97 %

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BNE”.

For further information please contact:

George F. Fink, Chairman and CEO or

Robb D. Thompson, CFO and Secretary

Telephone: (403) 262-5307

Fax: (403) 265-7488

Email: info@bonterraenergy.com