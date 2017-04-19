Bonterra Energy Corp. Announces Completion of the Annual Banking Review

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – April 19, 2017) - Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX:BNE) (“Bonterra” or “the Company”) today announces that following its annual banking review in April 2017, the credit facilities were renewed and maintained at $380 million. The facilities are comprised of a $330 million syndicated revolving credit facility, and a $50 million non-syndicated revolving credit facility. Within the credit facilities, the term loan is revolving to April 30, 2018 with a maturity date of April 30, 2019 and is subject to annual review.

At December 31, 2016, the facilities amounts drawn were $329 million. The Company has sufficient liquidity and financial flexibility to continue to execute its business plan. When funds flow exceeds capital spending and dividends, Bonterra will continue to reduce its bank debt.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BNE”.

Bonterra uses the following frequently recurring terms in this press release: “bbl” refers to barrel, “NGL” refers to Natural gas liquids, “MCF” refers to thousand cubic feet and “BOE” refers to barrels of oil equivalent. Disclosure provided herein in respect of a BOE may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A BOE conversion ratio of 6 MCF: 1 bbl is based on an energy conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

