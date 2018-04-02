Bonterra Energy Corp. Confirms Cash Dividend for March 2018 Payable April 30th, 2018

CALGARY, Alberta, April 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bonterra Energy Corp. (www.bonterraenergy.com) (TSX:BNE) (“Bonterra” or the “Company”) announces that the March 2018 monthly cash dividend will be $0.10 per share and will be paid on April 30th, 2018. The record date for the dividend is April 16th, 2018 and the ex-dividend date is April 13th, 2018. The dividend is paid monthly and is subject to commodity prices and production levels.

The dividend is considered an “eligible dividend” for tax purposes.

Bonterra Energy Corp. is a conventional oil and gas corporation with operations in Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia. The shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “BNE”.

