Book Launch Gala for Igor Chigrin’s new book “Get Funded!” will be on September 27, 2017, 5 p.m.-8 p.m. at Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show 2017 (The International Centre, 6900 Airport Road, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada L4V 1E8)

TORONTO, Sept. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Join us that evening and get a copy of the book Get Funded! How to Find the Money to Successfully Grow Your Business and Solve its Most Pressing Challenges written by Igor Chigrin, Business Funding Expert at Fair Grant Writing.

During the book launch party, the attendees will get:

A copy of the book signed by the author

Complimentary food and drinks

Networking opportunities and more

If the attendees can’t make it to the launch gala, they can find the author at the CMTS-2017 at the booth #3620. The book launch is proudly supported by Cycle Time Management, http://www.leancycletime.com.

A Toronto-based business funding expert, Igor Chigrin, is launching a new book entitled Get Funded! How to Find the Money to Successfully Grow Your Business and Solve its Most Pressing Challenges. The book will show how an average business owner, senior executive or employee can properly identify the organization’s funding needs and navigate the universe of the government and non-government funding options available for businesses in Canada.

The book also includes:

Tips from the funders and writers on how to increase the chances of getting funding

Examples of the best answers to the questions in the application forms

Little-known details about term loans, lines of credits, mortgages, government grants, tax credits, customs duty drawback, angel & venture capital funding, leasing, asset-based lending, factoring and much more.

This book, to be published and launched on September 25 to 28, 2017, during the Canadian Manufacturing Technology Show (CMTS-2017), will reveal practical strategies designed to help readers:

Navigate Canadian business-funding options

Grow their business or organization using available funding options

Make sure they will never run out of money for as long as their business or organization is operational

Learn how to apply for funding

Uncover the tips to getting the funding recommended by the funders

Know what to pay attention to when dealing with funding applications or paperwork

Organize employees and processes when applying for funding

Know what to do after the application for funding is approved and what to do if it is rejected

In an unprecedented move, the author is offering a limited number of discounted copies of the book before it is released. To get a copy, go to http://www.fgwinc.ca/getfunded.

About the Author. Igor Chigrin is the author of the book Get Funded! How to Find the Money to Successfully Grow Your Business and Solve its Most Pressing Challenges. Five years ago, Igor experienced the positive transformation of his business using the right funding options available at that time. As a result, his business tripled within nine months. Since then, he has become passionate about financing business growth and committed to positively transforming other businesses by unlocking their access to government and non-government funding. With so many sad stories from Canadian businesses and organizations with inadequate or zero funding, Igor decided to educate and help businesses owners, senior executives and employees to grow by leveraging the variety of the funding options offered by the Canadian financial sector.

Contact: Igor Chigrin, Fair Grant Writing, 647-800-5006, igor@fgwinc.ca