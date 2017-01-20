BootyMax May Be The Next Big DRTV Product

NEW YORK, NY–(Marketwired – Jan 20, 2017) – There is a reason you see so many TV ads, and there is a reason it is so expensive to air those TV ads: they work. For any company striving to have a successful consumer product launch, TV is paramount — especially direct response television (DRTV) advertising. A large television ad spend helps to get product moving off the shelves.

“My philosophy with any product I’m backing is that you absolutely must put your money where your mouth is. That’s why I’m supporting my company’s current product launch of BootyMax with $100,000 to $400,000 per week in national DRTV ad buys,” said Jeff Kurani, President of Tekno Products.

Kurani is no stranger to new product launches and knows a winning product when he sees it as he’s been in the licensing, manufacturing and distribution business for over 20 years. Having sold billions of dollars of products, Tekno Products has secured more than 90 active SKUs at major retailers in the United States and abroad in the household, hardware, tools, sporting goods and health/beauty care categories.

A breakthrough booty shaper for the show-off body, BootyMax tones, lifts, and shapes with smart-dial muscle targeting for multi-directional resistance. The compact design delivers targeted toning and shaping workouts for the upper body, core, and, of course, the all-important booty.

“With a large addressable market and an aggressive ad campaign, BootyMax is poised to be the next huge DRTV product with staying power. It is already becoming a household name,” said Kurani.

Unscrupulous product marketers can shortcut the system by spending less while presenting tricky TV ad buy rankings to retail buyers. Tricky, because the rankings are not accurate and can lead retail buyers to stock product that will only collect dust on the shelves because the TV advertising was never as robust as they said.

“There are serious flaws in the methodologies of television media research companies,” says Joseph Gray, President of DRMetrix, exclusive provider of DRTV industry Spend Index™ rankings for the Direct Response Marketing Alliance (DRMA). “Slick marketers know that a lot of information that comes from TV research companies can be manipulated.”

This is why Tekno Products, relies on rankings from DRMetrix.

“We want to make sure we get the most bang for our buck from our ad spend, and we want retail buyers to know that the ad rankings we present to them are as accurate as possible so they can make an informed purchase decision,” said Kurani.

“BootyMax was in DRMetrix’s Top 10 Spend Index Rankings for ‘Short Form DR Products’ in December 2016 based on legitimate TV ad spends, as reported by the DRMA’s Response Magazine. Booty Max has been in the Top 40 Short Form Product rankings for the fourth quarter of 2016. The retailers who receive the AdSphere™ Spend Index™ rankings from DRMetrix on a weekly basis have been seeing BootyMax in the listings,” says Gray.

“We chose to partner with DRMetrix and showcase their rankings for top direct response advertising because the AdSphere™ Spend Index™ cuts through all the smoke and mirrors to the true details of product television ad buys,” says John Yarrington from the Direct Response Marketing Alliance (DRMA), Response Magazine’s trade alliance. “DRMetrix takes a very different approach and is the first television research company to resolve the underlying problems that have allowed so many marketers to practice a slight of hand that can lead retail buyers into costly purchase-decision mistakes.”

Most often when you hear people say “you have to spend money to make money,” they are talking about advertising. And it is a valid point. But not just for advertising. Manufacturers also have to properly invest in the production end of the product — there is nothing worse than seeing the orders come rolling in, only to realize that there is not enough product to fill those orders.

This is why Tekno Products manufactures the products they market. Vertically integrated, their manufacturing headquarters is in Hong Kong, with 30 sub-factories on contract, a showroom in New York, a 300,000-square foot warehouse in California, distribution throughout the United States and 60 countries, proven TV product testing, in-line product placements with all major retailers, and deep relationships with all major retailers.

“If you believe in your product and you want it to sell, invest in well-targeted, strategic TV ad buys and invest in your product’s manufacturing. When you’ve built a household name like we’re doing for BootyMax, you’ll be glad you listened,” said Kurani.

