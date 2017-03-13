BOS Solutions Files Preliminary Prospectus for Initial Public Offering of Common Shares

CALGARY, ALBERTA–(Marketwired – March 13, 2017) -

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES

BOS Solutions Holdings Inc. (“BOS” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed a preliminary long form prospectus with the securities commissions of each of the provinces of Canada in connection with an initial public offering of its common shares.

The offering will be made through a syndicate of underwriters co-led by CIBC Capital Markets and BMO Capital Markets. The number of common shares offered and the offering price of the common shares have not yet been determined and will be dependent on market conditions.

The preliminary prospectus containing important information relating to these securities has been filed with securities commissions or similar authorities in certain jurisdictions of Canada. The preliminary prospectus contains important information relating to the offering and is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the preliminary prospectus may be obtained from: (i) CIBC Capital Markets by emailing [email protected] or by calling Michelene Dougherty at (416) 956-3636; (ii) BMO Capital Markets, Brampton Distribution Centre C/O The Data Group of Companies, 9195 Torbram Road, Brampton, Ontario, L6S 6H2 by telephone at (905) 791-3151 Ext 4312 or by email [email protected]; or (iii) on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the Unites States (including its territories and possessions, any State of the United States and the District of Columbia) or any other jurisdiction outside Canada. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction outside of Canada. The securities offered pursuant to the prospectus have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

About BOS

BOS Solutions Holdings Inc. (“BOS” or the “Company”), through its subsidiaries, is a leading North American provider of customizable and scalable liquids-solids separation services. BOS’s proprietary processes and technologies recycle fluids, reduce associated waste for disposal and provide customers with an environmental solution that lowers all-in project costs.

