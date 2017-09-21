Bossa Nova Robotics Appoints Bruce McWilliams as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, CA–(Marketwired – Sep 21, 2017) – Bossa Nova Robotics, the leading developer of service robots for the global retail industry, today announced that Bruce McWilliams, Silicon Valley serial technology entrepreneur, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, replacing Martin Hitch who remains in the company as Chief Business Officer.

“Bruce brings the operational experience and executive leadership we need to drive the growth of Bossa Nova Robotics and scale the deployment of our market leading retail robotics platform,” said Martin Hitch. “Our service robots play a major role in the reinvention of brick and mortar retail. It is a complex and multi-faceted business. Bruce gained a rapid understanding of our technology and the execution challenges. The team is energized and thrilled to have a new leader to take Bossa Nova to the next stage.”

“An opportunity to lead a company like Bossa Nova is very unique,” said Bruce McWilliams. “We are at the forefront of autonomous robot services and paving the way large retail stores can be automated. The team is very talented and has done an outstanding job at developing a market shaping technology. I am excited to take the lead of Bossa Nova at this crucial point when operational excellence is key to the success of the company.”

McWilliams is an experienced executive who held leadership positions at both small and large electronic companies. He was Chief Executive Officer at Intermolecular, SuVolta, Tessera Technologies, S-Vision, and nChip and Senior Vice President at Flex. He has a track record of success in execution and strategy. McWilliams holds B.S., M.S. and Ph.D. degrees in physics from Carnegie Mellon University.

