Bpm’online accelerates global expansion by making the full CRM product line available in 7 additional languages

BOSTON, MA–(Marketwired – February 21, 2017) – Bpm’online, whose process-driven CRM for marketing, sales and service helps thousands of organizations win more customers, is delighted to announce the release of full CRM product line in seven additional languages. In order to sustain the global growth strategy and strengthen partner network, bpm’online’s innovative CRM product line is now available in Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, French, Dutch, and Czech languages. As a result, hundreds of thousands of bpm’online users worldwide will be able to derive more value and achieve better business outcomes with bpm’online cutting-edge process-driven CRM products now available in various languages.

Bpm’online is known for coupling its intelligent process management with CRM. The beauty and the core value of bpm’online CRM is the agility to change processes faster than ever and align marketing, sales and service on a single platform. By providing a leading CRM in seven additional languages, companies around the world are better able to collaborate with one another, execute business processes faster and more effectively.

“As a global vendor of intelligent process-driven CRM solutions with the client-oriented focus, we understand how important it is to be closer to our customers wherever they are. By removing language barriers, we are providing our global clients with a leading CRM powered by BPM and equipping them with ultimate tools to boost productivity and drive revenue growth,” said Katherine Kostereva, CEO and Managing Partner of bpm’online. “By making this innovative technology available in more languages, we empower our global clients to deliver exceptional customer experiences through any corner of the world.”

Further to the product being available in seven additional languages, new websites have been launched in each language to allow organizations to explore the localized CRM by registering for a free trial. This will provide more companies worldwide with an opportunity to easily evaluate bpm’online’s CRM functionality and capabilities and choose the right edition that meets their specific business needs.

The localized versions of the system and corporate websites are currently accessible in Spanish, Portuguese, German, Italian, French, Dutch, and Czech with more languages planned to be added in the nearest future.

About bpm'online

