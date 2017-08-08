BQE Water 2017 Annual General and Special Meeting
VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – August 08, 2017) – BQE Water Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BQE), a leader in the treatment and management of mine impacted waters, will host its Annual General and Special Meeting for shareholders as noted below. The Management Information Circular outlining the meeting resolutions and Director Nominees will be mailed to all shareholders of record as of August 15, 2017.
WHAT
2017 Annual General and Special Meeting
WHEN
September 21, 2017 at 9:00 am Pacific
WHERE
SFU Harbour Centre Campus – Room 1400
515 West Hastings Street
Vancouver BC Canada V6B 5K3
About BQE Water
BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for the mining and metallurgical industry. We are focused on reducing Life Cycle Costs through customized solutions that reduce risks and long-term environmental liabilities while introducing sustainability into the overall water management plan. We have extensive expertise in the removal, recovery, and/or recycle of a broad range of metals, sulphate, selenium, cyanide, ammonia and other nitrogen species. BQE Water has commercialized several water treatment technologies and built plants at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. A key part of our business is our involvement in the ongoing operation and maintenance of treatment plants. We currently operate several plants under long-term contract and provide operations support to other plants globally. Our capabilities in implementing technical innovation and plant operations provides us with first-hand experience to deliver practical and actionable consultancy services. The company operates water testing laboratories and mobile pilot treatment facilities in North and South America, and China. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Please visit www.bqewater.com for more information.
The Toronto Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.
For further information please contact:
BQE Water Inc.
Suite 250 – 900 Howe Street
Vancouver BC Canada V6Z 2M4
David Kratochvil
President & CEO
dkratochvil@bqewater.com
Paul Kim
CFO
pkim@bqewater.com
604 685 1243 or 1 800 537 3073