BQE Water 2017 Annual General and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC–(Marketwired – August 08, 2017) – BQE Water Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BQE), a leader in the treatment and management of mine impacted waters, will host its Annual General and Special Meeting for shareholders as noted below. The Management Information Circular outlining the meeting resolutions and Director Nominees will be mailed to all shareholders of record as of August 15, 2017.

WHAT

2017 Annual General and Special Meeting

WHEN

September 21, 2017 at 9:00 am Pacific

WHERE

SFU Harbour Centre Campus – Room 1400

515 West Hastings Street

Vancouver BC Canada V6B 5K3

About BQE Water

BQE Water is a service provider specializing in water treatment and management for the mining and metallurgical industry. We are focused on reducing Life Cycle Costs through customized solutions that reduce risks and long-term environmental liabilities while introducing sustainability into the overall water management plan. We have extensive expertise in the removal, recovery, and/or recycle of a broad range of metals, sulphate, selenium, cyanide, ammonia and other nitrogen species. BQE Water has commercialized several water treatment technologies and built plants at mine sites around the world for organizations including Glencore, Jiangxi Copper, Freeport-McMoRan and the US EPA. A key part of our business is our involvement in the ongoing operation and maintenance of treatment plants. We currently operate several plants under long-term contract and provide operations support to other plants globally. Our capabilities in implementing technical innovation and plant operations provides us with first-hand experience to deliver practical and actionable consultancy services. The company operates water testing laboratories and mobile pilot treatment facilities in North and South America, and China. BQE Water is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol BQE. Please visit www.bqewater.com for more information.

The Toronto Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of this release.