Brad Faxon to Host Major Series of Putting All Pro Championship, Oct. 30-31

Major Series of Putting (MSOP) today announced that professional golfer Brad Faxon will host the All Pro Championship on Oct. 30-31. The exclusive tournament is part of championship events at the MSOP finals taking place Oct. 27 – Nov. 5 in Las Vegas at a temporary sports venue located at 110 E. Harmon Avenue, adjacent to Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

Professional players expected to participate include Colt Knost, Graham DeLaet, Alex Kang, Kurt Kitayama, Sam Ryder, John Cook, Tommy Armour III. and MSOP senior advisor Brad Faxon. With this line-up, the three major professional tours will be represented in this one-of-a-kind event.

“I’m excited to host this major event in the golf industry, and invite all professional golfers to come rub shoulders with me and other professional tour players that will be present,” said Faxon. “This is an incredible chance for all the club pros out there who would like to challenge professional tour players on the short game. They better bring their putting A-Game, because I surely will!”

Faxon has won eight times on the professional tour and has played on two Ryder Cup teams. He admits that he is not the best driver of the golf ball or the best ball-striker, however he has built up a reputation as one of the best pure putters in golfer history. Faxon has been a brand ambassador and important advisor for MSOP since the birth of the company in 2015.

The All Pro Championship will consist of a singles competition with 36 holes played in the stroke play format on Oct. 30. The top 16 players will then qualify for the match play rounds that will take place on Oct. 31. Players will be competing for a total purse of $50,000.

The event is open to all golfers who have been a member of a recognized professional golf or putting association in the past year, or any professional player who has played a minimum of two events on a professional golf or putting tour in 2016-17. Professional players can register for this event online at www.msop.com/allpro.

The All Pro Championship is free and open to the public. More information on player line-ups and event times will be announced later.

Deemed as the biggest putting tournament in history, the 2017 MSOP Championships are scheduled to take place Oct. 27 – Nov. 5 in Las Vegas. The event will offer a wide variety of putting tournaments including singles and team events in stroke play and match play formats with exclusive events including the high roller tournament. MSOP is holding qualifying events throughout North America in collaboration with golf courses in an effort to find the best putter in the world.

Qualifying events are taking place now. For more information on MSOP, visit www.msop.com

ABOUT MSOP:

Major Series of Putting (MSOP) intends to entertain, challenge and thrill people with the simplest and most important golf element – Putting. To achieve such, MSOP will sanction the largest series of putting tournaments in history with millions of dollars in total prize money. In fabulous Las Vegas, participants from all walks of life will have the opportunity to test their skills – and nerves – as they compete over several days in high-stakes championship putting tournaments on a 20,000-square-foot surface created by world-leading Nicklaus Design. The fun is open to all as qualifying events are currently being held around North America in collaboration with local golf courses.

MSOP is a subsidiary of Lune Rouge Innovation, a new creative company inspired and controlled by Cirque du Soleil Founder Guy Laliberté. For more information, visit www.MSOP.com.

