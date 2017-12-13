Braille Battery Press Release

SARASOTA, Fla., Dec. 13, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — SUBJECT: U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Proposed Civil Penalty Against Braille Battery

In response to your request for comment, Braille Battery, Inc. acknowledges the communication from the Federal Aviation Administration dated November 20, 2017.

Braille takes the issues referenced in the communication from the FAA very seriously. Braille has been working with the FAA for many months. The result of this interaction is that Braille has made some significant personnel changes; implemented a new and complete training program for employees in the handling, packaging, and shipment of lithium ion batteries; and completely overhauled its shipping materials and procedures.

It is important to note that the issues identified by the FAA were rooted in personnel and procedures that predated the current ownership. All efforts have been made to be responsive to the FAA. As a result, the company is currently in negotiations to resolve all outstanding issues with the government.

Braille Battery looks forward to continuing to serve its strong and loyal customers with its state-of-the-art lithium ion batteries for the automotive, racing, commercial and marine industries. The company’s recent safety upgrades and procedures gives it the highest level of confidence that our products will be in complete compliance and will be delivered safely and efficiently.

Contact:

Grafoid Inc.

Gary Economo, President & CEO

613 238 7417

geconomo@grafoid.com

www.grafoid.com