Brand Leaders Income Fund Announces Distribution Amount Commencing September 30, 2017

OAKVILLE, Ontario, Aug. 11, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Brand Leaders Income Fund, (TSX:HBL.UN), (the “Fund”) announces it will maintain an expected monthly distribution amount commencing September 30, 2017 of $0.065 per Trust Unit ($0.78 per annum). This monthly distribution amount remains the same as the regular monthly distribution paid by the Fund since its inception.

The Fund has been established to provide Unitholders with exposure in an equally-weighted portfolio of Equity Securities of 15 Brand Leaders from the Brand Leaders Investable Universe that have a market capitalization of at least US$10 billion at the time of investment and meet certain investment characteristics.

The Fund’s investment objectives are to provide Unitholders with:

(i) monthly cash distribution;

(ii) the opportunity for capital appreciation; and

(iii) lower overall volatility of Portfolio returns than would otherwise be experienced by owning Equity Securities of the Brand Leaders directly.

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, those identified by the expressions “expect”, “intend”, “will” and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Fund. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect the Fund’s, Harvest, the Manager of the Fund and /or Investment Manager’s current expectations regarding future results or events. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Although the Fund, Harvest, the Manager of the Fund and /or Investment Manager’s believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. The Fund, Harvest, the Manager of the Fund and /or Investment Manager undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking statement or information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

