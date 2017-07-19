Brekeke Introduces Light Edition of Brekeke CCS designed for Small Call Center

SAN MATEO, CA–(Marketwired – July 19, 2017) – Brekeke Software today announced the release of a light edition for their call center software, Brekeke Call Center Suite (CCS). The light edition of Brekeke CCS is designed to provide a call center system at more affordable price yet offer features that are available in expensive large-scale call center systems, such as sophisticated call reporting features and customizable call recording or monitoring features. Furthermore, the light edition has a multi-tenancy feature that can host multiple small contact centers under one server.

The light edition will be perfect for small companies or small divisions of large corporations that require some call center-like services. Like a large-scale call center system, it provides detailed reports for analyzing call activities and customer inquiries. It is also suitable for a project that requires integration with CRM applications or services. The light edition can quickly add call center-like functions for internal sales teams.

“Till recently, owning a call center system meant that you needed to have a big budget and significant upfront investment,” said Shin Yamade, CEO of Brekeke Software. “With this light edition, we can offer arrays of the latest features that are essential to provide high-quality service at a fraction of the price. We want to provide products that fit businesses and services, not the other way around,” continued Yamade.

As with other editions of Brekeke CCS, the light edition supports the following features:

Integration with various manufacturer’s systems and custom CRM systems

All of the report functions supported in Standard Edition

Migration of old call center systems or CRM to a new platform, so agents will be able to review both new and old systems simultaneously when assisting customers and updating information.

For more information about Brekeke CCS, visit the product page at Brekeke’s website:

http://www.brekeke.com/call-center/.

About Brekeke Software, Inc.

Brekeke Software, Inc., is an industry-leading developer of SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) software products for IP network communications. All of our products are proudly developed by our in-house engineers, who appreciate well-designed, reliable products. We design and develop all of our products with great care and attention to detail, which is clearly evident in the wide array of high-quality products that we offer today. Brekeke products set such a high standard in quality and reliability that they are deployed as mission-critical communication platforms for healthcare systems, military and emergency communication systems, mass-communication environments such as call centers and financial institutions, and SIP telephony platforms for a large number of SIP applications and SIP telephony networks. Founded in 2002, Brekeke is headquartered in San Mateo, California. For more information, please visit http://www.brekeke.com.