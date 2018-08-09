Breweries Respond to ‘Buck a Beer’

CBJ — A number of Ontario craft breweries have already made it known they are opting out of the province’s new buck-a-beer plan, arguing it would lower the quality of their product and force them to pay their staff less.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced the province would decrease the lowest legal price to allow brewers to sell 355ml cans or bottles for a dollar a beer. The current minimum is $1.25 — although finding many quality brands at that price is not easy let alone $1.

However, not all breweries are viewing the move as bad. Dominion City Brewing of Ottawa plans to offer a blonde ale for a buck. The beer will cost $3.55 for a 355ml can, but the company will donate $1 from each sale to support refugee integration efforts in Ottawa.

