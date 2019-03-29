Brexit Disaster — Take 3

CBJ — Three strikes and you’re out?

The UK Brexit disaster just doesn’t seem to want to go away.

British lawmakers rejected Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal for a third time, which all but certainly rings the death knell and leaving Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union in further turmoil, ironically on the exact day it was supposed to leave the 28-member bloc.

The decision to reject a stripped-down version of May’s deal has left it totally unclear how, when or even whether Britain will leave the EU, and plunges the three-year Brexit crisis to a deeper level of uncertainty.

After a special sitting of Parliament, lawmakers voted 344-286 against May’s 585-page EU withdrawal agreement, agreed after two years of tortuous negotiations with the bloc.

May had told Parliament the vote was the last opportunity to ensure Brexit would take place and cautioned that if the deal failed, any further delay to Brexit would probably be a long one beyond April 12.

The entire Brexit package was previously defeated twice, by margins of 230 and then 149 votes.

May agreed with the EU to delay Brexit from the originally planned March 29 until April 12, with a further delay until May 22 on offer if May could get her divorce package ratified by lawmakers this week.

She expressed “profound regret” the government hadn’t been able to deliver on its promise by March 29.

Within minutes of the vote, European Council head and summit chair Donald Tusk tweeted that EU leaders will meet on April 10 to discuss Britain’s departure from the bloc.

The EU executive, the commission, said a “no-deal” exit on April 12 was now “a likely scenario.”

Opposition Leader Jeremy Corbyn and Scottish National Party Leader Ian Blackford rose to urge May to step down, each arguing a general election should follow.

