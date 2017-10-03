BriaCell Announces Repricing of Warrants

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OR OVER U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

BERKELEY, Calif. and VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 03, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (“BriaCell” or the “Company“) (TSXV:BCT) (OTCQB:BCTXF) announced today that it is applying to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange“) for approval to amend the terms of an aggregate of 1,562,500 common share purchase warrants (the “Warrants“) issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement that closed on May 3, 2016 (the “Private Placement“).

The Warrants are exercisable into common shares in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.35 per common share and are set to expire on April 28, 2019. Subject to Exchange approval and the consent of all Warrant holders, BriaCell will amend the Warrants by reducing the exercise price of the Warrants from $0.35 to $0.14, consistent with the current trading value of BriaCell’s shares.

In accordance with Exchange requirements, the terms of each Warrant are to be amended to include an accelerated expiry clause such that the exercise period of the Warrants will be reduced to 30 days if, for any 10 consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the warrants, the closing price of the Company’s shares is $0.175 or more.

The proposed Warrant amendment is subject to Exchange approval.

ABOUT BRIACELL

BriaCell is an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company developing a targeted and safe approach to the management of cancer. BriaCell’s mission is to serve late-stage cancer patients with no available treatment options. Immunotherapy has come to the forefront of the fight against cancer, harnessing the body’s own immune system in recognizing and selectively destroying the cancer cells while sparing normal ones. Immunotherapy, in addition to generally being more targeted and less toxic than commonly used types of chemotherapy, is also thought to be a strong type of approach aimed at preventing cancer recurrence.

BriaVax™, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a whole-cell breast cancer vaccine genetically engineered to release granulocyte macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), a substance that activates the immune system by allowing the body to recognize and eliminate cancerous cells by inducing tumor-directed T cell and potentially antibody responses.

The results of two previous Phase I clinical trials (one with the precursor cell line not genetically engineered to produce GMCSF and one with BriaVax™) have been encouraging in patients with advanced breast cancer. Most notably, one patient with metastatic breast cancer responded to BriaVax™ with substantial reduction in tumor burden including lung and brain metastases. The company is currently conducting a Phase I/IIa clinical trial for BriaVax™ in patients with advanced breast cancer whose disease has progressed following at least one prior treatment course. This trial is listed in ClinicalTrials.gov as NCT03066947. The trial is being conducted along with the co-development of BriaDx™, our companion diagnostic test. The interim data for the first 10 patients is expected by the first quarter of 2018.

For additional information on BriaCell, please visit our website: http://briacell.com.

