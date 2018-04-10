BRIDGE Energy Group’s Industry Survey Shows Utilities Shifting Focus of Analytics Efforts to Asset-Based Use Cases

NEWTON, Mass., April 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BRIDGE Energy Group (BRIDGE) today announced the availability of its 2018 BRIDGE Index™ Grid Analytics Survey results. Reaching over 20,000 North American utility employees, this year’s survey finds investments in analytics increasing year-over-year. However, with 72% reporting that they don’t employ active data governance frameworks for OT data needs, those investments may not yield all of their intended benefits. Glen Sartain, BRIDGE’s VP of Analytics, will be leveraging industry insights when discussing utility workforce changes and challenges at the Utility Analytics Summit, April 16-18, Irvine, California.

The BRIDGE Index™ family of surveys from BRIDGE Energy Group, provide an objective look at the current and future priorities across a broad cross-section of North American utilities. Utility decision makers leverage the survey results as a basis to measure progress against peers as well as a foundation to justify analytics, modernization, operations and security projects.

This year’s survey revealed a significant increase in the development and planning of predictive analytics, however many of these initiatives have yet to be operationalized. The survey also showed a substantial number of respondents (62%) were planning major analytics projects in the next two years. However, nearly half (47%) of utilities surveyed are investing less than $1 million in these efforts.

“Average utility investment in analytics is increasing year over year,” said Sartain. “The increased number of $10M-plus programs demonstrates utilities are embracing analytics as a core competency, but too many are investing far too little to have a real impact on their analytics maturity and usefulness.”

Sartain will be presenting at the 7th Annual Utility Analytics Summit. The summit represents the largest gathering of utility analytics leaders who share insightful expertise on the challenges facing today’s utility industry while also offering new methodologies and techniques to address today’s most perplexing grid issues.

Sartain’s presentation – Accelerating Change in the Utility Workforce: Digital Solutions to Solve Problems While Attracting and Retaining New Industry Talent, will take place on April 17th from 10:45-11:30 AM. He will offer attendees guidelines on how to rethink operations by embracing new tools, integrating situational awareness and how to leverage new Internet of Things (IoT) data for the introduction of machine learning and real-time analytics.

About BRIDGE Energy Group

BRIDGE Energy Group is a consulting and systems integration firm transforming Transmission & Distribution operations. We leverage operations, technology, analytics, visualization and real-time systems expertise to deliver innovative and pragmatic solutions. Our focus is on solving utility challenges and improving grid security and reliability while increasing profitability and efficiency for our clients. For more information on BRIDGE, please contact 888-351-8999 or visit www.BridgeEnergyGroup.com

