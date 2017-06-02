Brio Gold Announces Completion of C$80,001,000 Secondary Offering

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – June 02, 2017) – BRIO GOLD INC. (“BRIO GOLD” or the “Company”) (TSX: BRIO) is pleased to announce the successful closing of the previously announced secondary offering (the “Offering”) of common shares of the Company (the “Shares”) at a price of C$3.00 per Share. Yamana Gold Inc. (the “Selling Shareholder”) sold an aggregate of 26,667,000 Shares for total gross proceeds of C$80,001,000 to a syndicate of underwriters, led by Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc., on a bought deal basis. The Company did not receive any proceeds from the Offering.

Following closing of the Offering, the Selling Shareholder has beneficial ownership and control over 62,535,922 Shares, representing approximately 55.6% of the outstanding Shares.

About Brio Gold

Brio Gold is a new Canadian mining company with significant gold producing, development and exploration stage properties in Brazil. Brio Gold’s portfolio includes three operating mines and a gold project, which is a fully-permitted, fully-constructed mine that is currently on care and maintenance and is expected to be re-started in 2018. Brio Gold produced 189,662 ounces of gold in 2016 and at full annual run-rate expects annual production to be approximately 400,000 ounces of gold.

