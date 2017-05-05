Friday, May 5, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Home | Business News | Manufacturing and Production News | Brio Gold Announces Results From 2017 Annual General and Special Meeting

Brio Gold Announces Results From 2017 Annual General and Special Meeting

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – May 05, 2017) – BRIO GOLD INC. (TSX: BRIO) (“BRIO GOLD” or the “Company”) announces that the nominees listed in the information circular for the 2017 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Annual Meeting”) were elected as directors of Brio Gold. The voting results from the Annual Meeting are summarized below.

Election of directors:

                 
Nominee   Votes For   % For   Votes Withheld   % Withheld
Gilmour Clausen   105,590,097   99.997%   3,435   0.003%
Sarah A. Strunk   105,590,427   99.997%   3,105   0.003%
John Gravelle   105,590,679   99.997%   2,853   0.003%
Daniel Racine   105,590,884   99.997%   2,648   0.003%
William Washington   105,591,659   99.998%   1,873   0.002%
                 

Appointment of the auditor and to authorize the directors to fix the auditors’ remuneration:

             
Votes For   % For   Votes Withheld   % Withheld
105,637,525   99.997%   3,148   0.003%
             

Approval of the Omnibus Incentive Plan:

             
Votes For   % For   Votes Against   % Against
96,675,161   91.554%   8,918,271   8.446%
             

About Brio Gold

Brio Gold is a new Canadian mining company with significant gold producing, development and exploration stage properties in Brazil. Brio Gold’s portfolio includes three operating mines and a gold project, which is a fully-permitted, fully-constructed mine that is currently on care and maintenance and is expected to be re-started in 2018. Brio Gold produced 189,662 ounces of gold in 2016 and at full run-rate expects annual production to be approximately 400,000 ounces of gold.

Recommended
Quinto Real met fin à l’entente pour acquérir le projet aurifère Camarinhas au Brésil
Points International Announces Results of Annual General Meeting