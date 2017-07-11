Tuesday, July 11, 2017Canada's Leading Online Business Magazine
Brio Gold Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2017 Financial Results Release Date

TORONTO, ON–(Marketwired – July 11, 2017) – BRIO GOLD INC. (TSX: BRIO) (“BRIO GOLD” or the “Company”) will release its second quarter 2017 financial results after market close on August 1, 2017 followed by a conference call and webcast on August 2, 2017 at 10:00 am ET.

     
Second Quarter 2017 Conference Call:    
Toll Free (North America):     1-844-543-5236
International:     1-703-318-2218
Webcast:     www.briogoldinc.com
     
Conference Call REPLAY:    
Toll Free (North America):     1-855-859-2056
Toronto Local and International:     1-404-537-3406
Conference ID:     53274183
     

The conference call replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on August 2, 2017 until 1:00 p.m. ET on August 9, 2017.

About Brio Gold

Brio Gold is a new Canadian mining company with significant gold producing, development and exploration stage properties in Brazil. Brio Gold’s portfolio includes three operating gold mines and a fully-permitted, fully-constructed mine that was on care and maintenance and currently is in development to be re-started in 2018. Brio Gold produced approximately 190,000 ounces of gold in 2016 and at full run-rate expects annual production to be approximately 400,000 ounces of gold.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Letitia Wong
Vice President, Corporate Development
Telephone: +1 (416) 860-6310
Email: info@briogoldinc.com

