Brocade Wins “Marketing Campaign, Large Company” in Prestigious 2017 Marketers That Matter Awards

SAN JOSE, CA–(Marketwired – May 24, 2017) – Brocade (NASDAQ: BRCD) today announced that it has won “Marketing Campaign, Large Company” in the prestigious 2017 Marketers That Matter Awards. Brocade was also a finalist in the “Transformation Journey, Large Company” category. The Marketers That Matter® (MTM) Awards honor exceptional marketing teams for applying innovative strategies and execution that generate tangible business results. The awards are judged by an elite panel of chief executive officers and chief marketing officers from leading companies such as Clif Bar, Google Cloud, Old Navy, Sephora, Visa, and Zillow. Executives gathered on May 18 for the MTM Gala to honor the finalists and announce the winners.

Marketing Campaign Award

The MTM Marketing Campaign Award recognizes a marketing leader and team for a one-time campaign or initiative that demonstrates exceptional creativity and innovation while creating buzz to attract new customers, enhancing brand perception, and driving sales. The 2017 award finalists were Brocade, Cisco, Esurance, Kaiser Permanente, and The Clorox Company-Brita. Brocade won for its “On Second Thought” campaign, which made innovative use of cartoons and humor to better position the company in the market, alongside more established competitors with much stronger market presence. Poking fun at the absurdities of everyday life in networking endeared Brocade to new and old audiences, beating business-to-business (B2B) technology industry benchmarks for social media engagement by three to ten times. Moreover, LinkedIn recognized the campaign as its highest-performing B2B campaign ever, based on engagement rate.

“To stand out in a crowded space with an extremely limited budget, we needed a fresh and bold approach to generate awareness among our customers and potential customers,” said Vasu Jakkal, vice president, corporate marketing, Brocade. “Our ‘On Second Thought’ campaign engaged the market directly with authentic, smart, funny, and provocative messages using cartoons that people would immediately recognize as part of their daily life as networking professionals. We are deeply honored that the program, and the outstanding work of the talented Brocade team, has been recognized as the top marketing campaign by Marketers That Matter.”

“This year’s Marketers that Matter Award Finalists embody what the program stands for: innovative marketers creating results,” said Cara France, The Sage Group, CEO. “These 34 ground breaking marketing teams are blazing a trail other marketers can follow and learn from.”

The Brocade marketing team behind the campaign included Christine Heckart, Vasu Jakkal, Shelby Khan, Eric Gaither, Ed Graczyk, Jason McClellan, Maria Pavlick, Daria Storojev, Min Wang, Doug Wesolek, Brian Yoshida, and Olivia Zhou–along with creative and agency support from Ogilvy & Mather.

