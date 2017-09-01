Brookfield Announces Reset Dividend Rate on Its Series 25 Preference Shares

BROOKFIELD, NEWS–(Marketwired – Sept. 1, 2017) -

All amounts in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX:BAM.A) (NYSE:BAM) (EURONEXT:BAMA) (“Brookfield”) today announced that it has determined the quarterly dividend on its floating rate Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 25 (“Series 25 Shares”) (TSX:BAM.PR.S).

The dividend on the Series 25 Shares is paid at an annual rate, calculated for each quarter, of 2.30% over the annual yield on three-month Government of Canada treasury bills. The actual quarterly dividend rate in respect of the October 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 dividend period will be 0.76675% (3.042% on an annualized basis) and the dividend, if declared, for such dividend period will be $0.191688 per share, payable on December 29, 2017.

Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a global alternative asset manager with over US$250 billion in assets under management. The company has more than a 100-year history of owning and operating assets with a focus on property, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity. Brookfield offers a range of public and private investment products and services, and is co-listed on the New York, Toronto and Euronext stock exchanges under the symbol BAM, BAM.A and BAMA, respectively.

For more information, please visit our website at www.brookfield.com.