Brookfield Asset Management Announces Results of Conversion of Its Series 26 Preferred Shares

BROOKFIELD, NEWS–(Marketwired – March 21, 2017) - Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX:BAM.A)(NYSE:BAM)(EURONEXT AMSTERDAM:BAMA) today announced that after having taken into account all election notices received by the March 16, 2017 deadline for the conversion of the Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 26 (the “Series 26 Shares”) (TSX: BAM.PR.T) into Cumulative Class A Preference Shares, Series 27 (the “Series 27 Shares”), the holders of Series 26 Shares are not entitled to convert their Series 26 Shares into Series 27 Shares. There were 183,036 Series 26 Shares tendered for conversion, which is less than the one million shares required to give effect to conversions into Series 27 Shares.

